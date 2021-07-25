Jungle Cruise offers big Hollywood movie premiere during Covid Fourth Wave





Just a year later Jungle cruiseAhead of its July 24, 2020 release date, the Disney film starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt premiered on Saturday night at Disneyland, where it all began. Film producer Johnson paid homage to Walt Disney in his stage address, which opened Anaheim Park as one of the first attractions on a jungle cruise in July 1955. Disney has made every effort to Jungle cruise Temporary closure of some rides on Saturday, giving regular visitors to the park the chance to watch movie stars, led by Johnson and Brandt on a jungle cruise before hitting the Red Carp at Disneyland Theater. The first one that canceled the fireworks display. Related story When the Olympics begin, the number of Covid cases in Japan will skyrocket. Tokyo officials warn health care crisis is “very likely” # Jungle cruise pic.twitter.com/huP9vw9Vrk Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 25, 2021 One of the first major Hollywood movie premieres has continued for a year since film viewing resumed this spring. COVIDLinked cinemas closed, Jungle cruise The opening was the first major public event for many attendees who had negative evidence of the Covid vaccination or PCR test. The premiere has returned to its normal form, with most of the great movie classics back on track, from fan pens and multiple red carpet interviews for the cast, to character costume presentations for guests and several. . From the photoshoot to the popcorn bucket and the screening starts almost an hour later. I didn’t need a mask except to take the shuttle from the parking lot to the park. Only a handful of participants, including infants currently not covered by the Covid vaccine, and the majority of Disney staff were seen wearing face covers. To safely get the look and feel of the epic premiere of the pre-Covid era film, as the pandemic continues. Jungle cruise From the red carpet at the Fantasyland open-air theater to the street reception at Adventureland, it was an all-outdoor event after the park closed at 10 p.m. (In Los Angeles County, where most of the main guests came from, there is a new Maskman date triggered by a new Delta variant only for indoor gatherings. During the current 4th Covid wave in Orange County , where Disneyland is located. There is no baseline mask.) Johnson and Brandt took the stage to address guests at the film’s premiere. Initially scheduled for release on October 19, 2019, it was postponed to July 24, 2020 and then postponed to July 30, 2021 due to a pandemic, “Large Selfie Photograph” which I took the pose. With the audience (main photo above), “We really wanted to make a film that was a once in a lifetime adventure. It wasn’t just a slogan for us, ”Johnson told the crowd. paddy field. “I wanted to join my family all over the world, hoping to have a good time. I hope he achieved our goal. Unlike traditional Hollywood premieres of the past, there’s no dinner serving guests Disneyland desert staples that can be eaten on the go at post-screening parties, where the challenge is to retreat in full. safety during a pandemic. has been. Mickey Mouse doll and ice cream whisk and cotton candy. The only indoor activities included in the main itinerary were the Indiana Jones and Pirates of the Caribbean rides. Of course, it was open to guests as they strolled through the deserted streets of Disneyland after midnight on a jungle cruise. It’s also on the to-do list for most participants.

