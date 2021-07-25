Suicide Squad 2 Javelin actor does pants-less interviews





Suicide Squad star Flula Borg, who plays Javelin, reveals he did the film’s virtual press interviews without pants.

The suicide squad starFlula Borg, who plays Javelin, shared a cheeky photo of himself participating in virtual pantless interviews.Borg is a German actor, comedian and musician who started his career as a traditional Bavarian Schuhplattler dancer. The funny man finally caught Hollywood’s attention after going viral on YouTube with original songs and skits. His internet fame led to television appearances which led to movie roles. Borg has landed roles in big movies likePerfect location 2,Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip and World tour of the trolls. Borg will next be seen in James Gunn’s DC Extended Universe movieThe suicide squad. The highly anticipated sequel to David Ayer’s film sees the world’s most dangerous supervillains working with the government on a search-and-destroy mission. Borg plays Javelin, one of DC Comics’ more obscure villains who has been introduced as a Green Lantern antagonist. Before the film’s release on August 6, the actor took a virtual press tour. Related: Everything We Know About The Huge Suicide Squad Opening Battle Borg took to Instagram to share some less-than-orthodox photos from her press day. One of them showed the action star video chatting with someone on his pantless computer. While he was professionally styled (he even made sure to credit his stylist in the caption), things were cooler in town. Check it out below: The photo appears to be a setup as Borg is looking at his own mug on the laptop with no one else in the zoom room. However, it can sometimes be difficult to tell when the talent is joking. The comments section was buzzing with hilarity and confusion. One thing is certain, Borg is not the only oneThe suicide squadcast member with wardrobe antics. Apparently John Cena stole his beloved Peacekeeper costume and wore it on every occasion. While it may be difficult to decipher the gags that attract media attention from the truly innocent jokes, it can be argued thatThe suicide squaddoes not need to create additional buzz. Plus, Borg’s social media is essentially a comedic mood board. He seems to be a fan of promoting his projects in a light way. Press circuits for films can also become monotonous, with actors often answering the same questions for hours. Or maybe Borg was just getting hot under his lights. Next: Every Movie & TV Show On HBO Max In August 2021 Source: Flula borg Captain America: the First Avenger Concept Art saw Jake Gyllenhaal in mind, writers say

About the Author Robert peterpaul

(83 published articles)

Robert Peterpaul is a film and television short story writer for Screen Rant. He is currently the host of The Art of Kindness podcast, which aims to feature celebrities using their platform to make the world a better place. Peterpaul has been a professional writer / editor for over eight years, writing for leading publications like HuffPost, Backstage and HOLA! United States, where he was the weekend editor for six years. Robert has also worked on various TV shows and movies including: NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and “Access Hollywood”. When he’s not writing about entertainment, he’s entertaining. Robert has appeared in films like “King Cobra” by James Franco, television series such as “New Dogs, Old Tricks” by Amazon Prime and advertising campaigns for brands like T-Mobile. He also has a long acting career, making his Broadway debut as a child. Speaking of childhood, Robert’s second home growing up was a blockbuster, where he praised “The Goonies” more times than any customer (always with a side of Sour Patch Kids, of course). His undying passion for entertainment and storytelling continues to thrive. He thanks you for reading and hopes you follow your happiness. You can follow him on Instagram / Twitter @robpeterpaul and at www.robertpeterpaul.com. More from Robert Peterpaul

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/suicide-squad-2-flula-borg-interview-no-pants-photo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos