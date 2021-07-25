Official: 1960s civil rights activist Robert Moses died in Lyndon Johnson Hollywood New York Florida Democratic Party

Entertainment
The death of civil rights activist Robert Paris Moses, who led a black voter registration campaign in the southern United States in the 1960s and then helped improve minority math education while enduring beatings and prisons. He was 86 years old.
Moses worked to dismantle racism Mississippi He was the field director of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee during the Civil Rights Movement and was the center of the Freedom Summer of 1964, where hundreds of students went south to register voters.
Moses initiated “Chapter 2 of Civil Rights Activities” by establishing an algebraic project in 1982, thanks to the MacArthur Fellowship. The project included a program developed by Moses to help poor students succeed in math.
Ben Moinihan, head of the algebra project, said he spoke to Moses’ wife, Dr Janet Moses, and said her husband died in Hollywood, Florida on Sunday morning. No information was provided regarding the cause of death.
Moses was born in Harem new York On January 23, 1935, two months after the riot, three people were killed and 60 injured in the neighborhood. His grandfather, William Henry Moses, was a prominent Southern Baptist preacher and supporter of Marcus Garvey, a leader of black nationalism at the turn of the century.
However, like many black families, the Moïse family moved from south to north during the big move. According to Laura Wisser Maesen’s “Robert Paris Moses: A Life of Citizenship and Leadership in the Grassroots” by Laura Wisser Maesen, when he entered Harlem, his family sold milk from a black-owned cooperative to supplement his household income. . Do.
While attending Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, he became a Rhodes Scholar and was deeply influenced by the work of a French philosopher. Albert Camus And his idea of rationality and moral purity for social change. Moses then went on a Quaker-sponsored trip to Europe, solidifying his belief that change came from the grassroots before earning a master’s degree in philosophy. Harvard University
Moses did not spend much time in the Deep South until he went on a recruiting trip to “see his moves” in 1960. He sought out Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Southern Christian Guidance Conference in Atlanta, but saw little activity in the office and immediately turned his attention to SNCC.
“I was taught to deny the right to vote behind the Iron Curtain in Europe,” Moses said later. “I didn’t know that here in the United States the right to vote behind a cotton curtain was denied.
Young civil rights activists have sought to register blacks to vote in rural Amite County, Mississippi. There he was beaten and arrested. When he tried to prosecute a white perpetrator, a white jury acquitted the man and the judge protected the county border so that Moses could leave.
He then helped organize the Mississippi Liberal Democratic Party, which attempted to challenge the Mississippi White Democratic delegation. However, President Lyndon Johnson blocked a group of rebel Democrats from voting for the tournament, leaving the Southern Jim Crown in its place and drawing public attention.
Disillusioned with the liberal white reaction to the civil rights movement, Moses quickly began participating in protests against the Vietnam War, after which even former SNCC members cut off all relations with the whites.
Moses worked as a teacher in Tanzania, Africa, returned to Harvard to earn a doctorate in philosophy, and taught high school math in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Later, the shy Moses press began “Chapter 2 of Civil Rights Activities” by drawing up an algebraic project in 1982.
Historian Taylor Branch, whose Pulitzer Prize-winning “Parting the Waters”, said Moses’ leadership embodied the paradox.
“Outside of Martin Luther King’s adult movement, which attracted a similar cult among young people, Moses said he came from and inherited ‘common people’, ‘leadership. It was a separate concept, ”the industry said.
Former PA reporter Russell Contreras was the main contributor to this report.
