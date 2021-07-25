A Tribute to Meryl Streep: American Icon, Greatest Actress, Hollywood Powerhouse

Video version of this article

Photo / Video: Meryl Streep at the 82nd Academy Awards with Oscar Winning / Jaguar PS / Shutterstock /Hollywood Insider Youtube channel

There is a new level of knowing someone who made it that comes when all it takes is the first name to identify: Marty, Leo, Beard, and of course, Meryl. Meryl Streep is arguably the greatest actress alive, someone we should all be proud and privileged to live alongside her and be able to see the work she creates. How do we define greatness in this case? Lucky for us, with Meryl, it literally meets all the criteria.

Even if you said its twenty-one Oscar nominations, the record for both categories of actors, male and female, means nothing, if you’ve already seen all movie of his own, his ability is undeniable, and if you’ve ever seen Sophies Choice or Kramer vs.Kramer with tears streaming down your face due to his delivery of the simplest lines, it’s hard to argue that anyone could have been better play these roles. Besides her enormous talent, she is regularly in big movies, and her versatility and ability with accents are just facets of her gift. Here’s a look at her incredible career and why there could only be one possible Meryl in a movie conversation.

The first days: a necessary viewing

Meryl was born in 1949 in New Jersey and was not interested in acting until college. She then received a Masters of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama. In the mid-1970s, she was living in New York City and was very busy working in the theater. It was during a performance of The Cherry Orchard that Robert De Niro Spotted her and suggested her for the role of Linda in The Deer Hunter, leading her to her first Oscar nomination and opening her to greater fame.

Watching Meryl’s grief on screen is a strange phenomenon, it makes you forget where you are and that the woman on screen is just an actress; you can’t look away, and yet it hurts. Nowhere is this more prevalent than the two films that followed The deer hunter: Kramer vs. Kramer and Sophie’s choice, which earned him his first and second Oscars respectively. She refused to play Joanna Kramer, a depressed woman who abandons her family, as evil director Robert Benton had in mind. The result is a performance that makes you cry just thinking about it. The film touches on so many levels and Streeps’ performance of the last five minutes is the ultimate moment of catharsis.

For fans of Marriage story, if you haven’t seen Kramer vs. Kramer, watch him immediately. Sophies Choice is one of those devastating movies that you have to be prepared to do nothing for the rest of the day. Streep learned Polish for the role of a Holocaust survivor living in Brooklyn after WWII. Meryl transforms what might be a melodramatic part into a human part, the sheer angst of the climactic flashback that gives the film its title will haunt you forever. Outside of Africa and Silk wood are two other iconic Streeps films of this decade, which helped her become one of the best actresses of the time.

Meryl Streep in the 2000s

While there seems to be a curse on actors who win Oscars too early or win two in a row, such a curse did not exist for Meryl. The 2000s were when we saw a new side of Streep, one where she zealously embraced middle age and took on roles in big movies that would have iconized her. 2002 Hours is an incredible film about how three different women (including Virginia Woolf) deal with mental illness and suicide. Streep directs the modern thread of the film and does it with intricacy as she unwittingly becomes Woolf’s heroine, Mrs. Dalloway.

The devil wears Prada is perhaps the best romantic comedy of the 2000s, and Meryl is a huge reason for it. With her chic gray hair and furry coats this is one of her most iconic roles, the cool and cruel Miranda Priestly gives chills to anyone who has ever had to work as an assistant. Phillip seymour hoffman, Streep and Amy adams everything shines in Doubt (2008), one of the best of the decade for acting. Much like she does in Kramer vs. Kramer, Streep steals the last five minutes of the film and has audiences sitting in their feelings, this time in sheer uncertainty, as the credits roll.

Coherent and versatile

Meryl is also amazing at tailoring her abilities to whatever the role calls for. Her role as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady won her a third Oscar in 2011, her performance reminded viewers of her language skills and transformative power. In his light cuisine, his comic sensibility is so natural. Death becomes her is a hilarious cult classic from the 90s that is worth watching every Halloween. The first introduction to Meryl for some youngsters was the film adaptation of Oh mama. Meryl’s presence in the movie is one of its most important aspects, and her absence in the sequel is painfully obvious.

Meryl’s often unknown experience in Broadway musicals also made her perfect for In the woods, a delicious little part in Mary Poppins Returns, and she also plays in the adaptation of Prom. Other memorable performances include her role as the inappropriate Southern Matriarch at the center of August: Osage County and its supporting role as Aunt March in Greta Gerwigs Little woman.

Whether she sings us an ABBA hit or makes us cry, Meryl Streep is an American icon. Over the course of her illustrious career she has given us some of the best cinematic catharsis moments imaginable, an artist who continues to impress and amaze us whenever she has the chance.

By Jacqueline Postajian

