Bollywood: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda on ’14 Phere ‘- News

While romantic comedies have cost Bollywood a dime and have been for decades, an original take on the genre is always a breath of fresh air.

Actors Kriti Kharbanda (Pagalpanti, Housefull 4, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana) and Vikrant Massey (Haseen Dilruba, Dil Dhadakne Do, Mirzapur) meet for the first time on screen in 14 Phere, which tells the centuries-old story of a college romance that blossomed into something more serious. But when the lovers, from different cultural backgrounds, face the inevitable dilemma of introducing themselves to their respective parents, Aditi (Kriti) and Sanjay (Vikrant) decide on a somewhat unique course of action.

Will their ruse of hiring actors to execute an elaborate plan of deception work and will the stars line up in their favor? To look at 14 Phere, an original ZEE5 Global brand movie streaming now, to discover.

Vikrant and Kriti opened up to City timetables in a conversation Zoom in on this entertaining romance and why “ordinary” lives sometimes touch audiences more than “heroes” and “heroines” larger than life.

Kriti calls the two protagonists of 14 Phere “Imperfect” and says that is where their charm lies. “Normally when you read a script or when you talk about the ‘hero’ and ‘heroine’ of the movie to define roles, you realize that they are larger than life or that they are whatever you aspire to be. to be. There are very few scripts in which there is reality and your characters are imperfect and endearing at the same time. Their flaws make them special as well as relatable and I think that’s the best part about Aditi and Sanjay – that even though they’re both flawed, they complement each other.

Calling them “ordinary people who have been placed in extraordinary circumstances,” she adds, “their execution (of the marriage plan) is flawed and there is a chance of getting caught around every corner. But they don’t give up on their love or their family and that’s what I liked the most about them.

Vikrant says he’s sure the audience will accept and identify with the relationship described between Aditi and Sanjay.

“We all have flaws, and that also makes Aditi and Sanjay a lot more real. We’ve been so used to watching these so called heroes and heroines in larger than life movies. But here, these guys are as easy to get along with, as simple and as normal as you and me. And that’s something that really struck a chord. I saw the opportunity for a script that could potentially be a great movie, and hopefully it translates that way.

Slip into the character

Actors tend to bring something of their true selves to their characters and Kriti and Vikrant are no exception.

Vikrant thinks he’s like Sanjay “in many ways”.

“Although our origins are very different – I come from a large metropolis (Mumbai) while Sanjay is from the tiny town of Jehanabad in Bihar, I definitely identify with his middle class upbringing. I wouldn’t say I’m 100% like Sanjay, but I want to believe that like him, my heart is in the right place.

Kriti admits that she is strongly linked to Aditi’s independent spirit.

“Aditi was raised by her father and brother, so she had a lot of masculine energy around her. And even though I didn’t have that at home – I had my mom with me – because I was the oldest child, I still felt a sense of added responsibility; I had two siblings to lead by example, and that made me the independent person that I am today.

She also “draws a lot” from Aditi.

“I see myself a lot in her and vice versa, when you talk about a strong woman today who is independent and not afraid to make her own decisions. She uses her head more than her heart, but I really connect with her and hope that she becomes an inspiration to all women and helps them realize that they can make their own decisions – there is nothing wrong with that!

Go the extra mile for love

In 14 Phere, Aditi and Sanjay stumble upon a scandalous plot to cheat their respective families so that they can get married. Do they ever see themselves doing something like this in real life?

“I think if things go well, when it comes to love, a lot of people are willing to go the extra mile,” Kriti says, adding that she is “extremely lucky” to never have had to deal with something like this. in reality.

“But the truth is, love is so passionate that it doesn’t always make sense. When it comes to the person you love and who you want to spend your life with, what do you do? I think I would resort to any measure – I would talk about it and find a way out and if it was the right thing, I would.

Vikrant intervenes, “We all have the ability to tap into areas of ourselves that we are not aware of. I am fortunate to come from a very welcoming and accommodating family. Kriti put it so well – that most of the time love just really doesn’t make sense and if you are absolutely sure you’ve found the person you want to spend the rest of your life with, you would have recourse. to any extent to make your dreams come true. “

We asked Vikrant, who is known for playing various roles in the film industry, what it was like to go from his recent romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba to this light love story.

“It was fantastic. I find myself very lucky. I recognize the blessing that has been given to me. I have the opportunity to try out various genres; there are producers who support me and that is exactly what I have always dreamed of and could not have asked for more. What is also very humbling and heartwarming is that the audience recognizes it. There is a great feeling of gratitude and I hope to continue to entertain them. fans across different genres and performances.

Respect and embrace traditions

14 Phere (with reference to the 7 laps (sphere) taken by the bride and groom around a sacred fire at a Hindu wedding) focuses on a cross-cultural marriage which in India most often tends to run into roadblocks in the form of family and loved ones .

Kriti looks into the subject. “In our situation (in the film) it was a Jat family and a Rajput family. I think it’s very important to embrace each other’s traditions and customs. Why not put it all together and make everyone happy – I think it’s very doable. The idea is not to give up your values ​​or your identity but to adapt to new values, new traditions and new customs. Respect what you bring to the table and what your partner brings to the table and don’t do it all one way. And if that means you’re gonna do doublepheras‘, so why not ?”

Vikrant says that Kriti “spoke my heart”.

“In recent years, in particular, we’ve seen the younger generation – millennials and Gen Z come out and come to terms with very diverse customs and traditions. We have seen so many inter-caste marriages. Dono customs and traditions (on the side of men and girls) se shaadi ho rahi hai. And it is a great sign of the wonderful times that we are likely to pass on to the next generation. “

Can a movie make you change your mind?

Bollywood films have had a huge impact on people’s lives and sometimes even on their state of mind. We asked Kriti and Vikrant if 14 Phere was an unusual artist or if he also conveyed some sort of social message.

“Our main motive was to entertain, but (after watching it), you could also have changed your mind or managed to put the guts together to talk to your parents who changed their mind, and suddenly realize how it is important that their children are happy. We didn’t make this moralistic film. It’s about different points of view and ultimately it comes down to – can we be on the same page or not and if we can, so much the better. And if we can’t, then we’ll work harder to make it happen. It’s that simple.”

Vikrant believes that no art form “has good or bad.”

“We are in the storytelling business. If you personally think there is something to take with you, make it your own and share it with people – somewhere later that is part of the storytelling as well. We are not here to change the world. We are here to celebrate traditions. We all know how diverse India is; we have so many cultures and traditions. We have family values ​​- it’s something that has seeped so deep into our bones, and we’re here to celebrate it. But at the same time we have evolved; We have come a long way. “

“Thank you United Arab Emirates for supporting us”

In a farewell cry to the UAE and their fans here, Vikrant and Kriti were grateful for the global reach of their new film.

Vikrant, acknowledging the huge popularity of Bollywood films here, shares: “I have been fortunate enough to visit the UAE very often. I have a lot of friends and family there who can’t wait for the movie to come out. I’m sure there will be a lot of people who can relate to the story of Sanjay and Aditi and we hope they have fun. And thank you very much for supporting us, you have been away from home but you have always been there all these years. 14 Phere is a great family artist and I can’t wait to hear your responses from the UAE. “

Kriti adds, “I find myself extremely grateful to be working in the Indian film industry at a time when our reach is global. The fact that people from all over the world in 190 countries are going to watch this movie sometimes seems a little surreal.

“The UAE has always been one of the biggest supporters when it comes to making movies or even releasing a movie there, and I know there are people who take the time to watch these. films with their families. So I really hope we bring them a little closer to home when they all hook up and enjoy it with their families and feel a little less nostalgic. “

14 Phere is now streaming on ZEE5.