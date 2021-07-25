German actor Herbert Kfer dies at the age of 100 | Culture | Reports on the arts, music and lifestyle of Germany | DW





German television, film and theater actor Herbert Kfer finally retired from the spotlight at the age of 100 on Saturday. The man who couldn’t stop acting ultimately passed away after appearing in around 200 TV shows, films and theatrical productions. The news was announced on Sunday by his wife, Heike Kfer. How did Kfer become famous? Kfer was born in Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg district on February 27, 1921 and quickly rose to prominence as an actor in Communist East Germany after World War II. His expert theater performances catapulted him into the new world of television where he helped build the nascent shows of the GDR. Kfer will probably be best remembered for his role as grandfather in the GDR television series “Rentner haben niemals Zeit” (“Retirees never have time”). Ironically, he never retired, continuing to appear in TV shows, theatrical productions and films until his 100th birthday in 2021. “The profession (of acting) is linked with beauty and even hard work is linked with fulfillment,” Kfer said. Herbert Kfer has participated in almost a hundred films, mainly in East Germany How did Kfer adapt to modern times? Kfer showed no signs of slowing down after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. He built his reputation on the west side of the old moat, appearing in numerous television series such as “In Go Freundschaft”, “SOKO Leipzig “or” Ein starkes Team. “ He has also managed to balance his film and television roles with his work in drama. “A great role in a movie is fun, but on stage it’s completely different, the stage is my podium,” he once said. Energetic and robust, he walked a lot and professed his work kept him young. He would also not be left behind by technology, running his own Facebook page and Youtube channel until his 100th birthday. “I think it’s good that you can express yourself through social media,” he said at around 99. Thinking back on his career, he said he “wanted to do something that would grab attention.” Millions of his fans will attest to the fact that he definitely achieved this goal. jc / dj (dpa)

