Amanda Seyfried’s doppelganger ignites TikTok with eerie resemblance to Hollywood star







Tunisian-born social media star Rou sent TikTok users into a frenzy with her eerie resemblance to famous Hollywood actress Amanda Seyfried. Rou drew 118.6,000 subscribers and 3.8 million likes on the platform after uploading her stunning likeness to the American actress. The social media star’s most-watched video, which has garnered more than two million views, sees the double response to a comment comparing her to the actor icon by sharing comparative photos of the two. TikTok users insisted they stumbled upon the real Amanda while browsing the app, with comments insisting that Rou “must be related” to the actress and calling her pair “twins”. The clip was in response to a comment that read, “OMG Amanda Seyfried? You really look like her, and you’ve seen her emulate the star’s facial expressions in famous films such as Mean Girls and Dear John, as well as in red carpet photographs. The video didn’t take long to go viral, racking up 392.1,000 views and 3,143 comments, with users saying the resemblance was crazy and adding that Hollywood’s A-lister was literally your twin. “It’s Amanda Seyfried and you can’t go wrong,” wrote one astonished netizen. “Omg you are blessed, I think she is the most beautiful woman,” commented a second user. They also compared Rou to Australian actress Phoebe Tonkin, Norwegian model Kristine Frosted, and Perth-born model and actress Gemma Ward.

