HOLLYWOOD. BOUSCULATE. AND LOVE OF HAIR

Former NFL wide receiver Matthew A. Cherry has established himself in the mecca of concerts and glamor with an Oscar-winning film marking diversity in the animation world. We ask him how he did it.

WHEN MATTHEW A. CHERRY made the decision to move from National Football League (NFL) receiver general to a career in the entertainment industry, he had no idea he would become one of 39 color to win the title. Hollywood’s most prestigious award. Last year he won the Oscar for Best Animated Short for Hair Love, a story he wrote and directed about an African-American father trying to do his daughter’s hair for the first time. Born in Chicago, United States (US), Cherry began his early childhood playing sports and dreamed of becoming a professional athlete. He fell in love with football at the age of six after a brief stint in baseball.

At the time, he had no idea how much sport would change his life. Football got Cherry a full scholarship to study at Akron University in Ohio, and because of that, he got his first big break; being drafted into the prestigious NFL, where he would spend the next two years playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens. I’ve always been interested in movies, general entertainment, and music and knew early on that I wasn’t going to have a long career in the NFL and decided to retire probably much sooner. because I was fed up with moving and traveling the world in this way. I ended up retiring in 2006, then moved to Los Angeles in 2007 to pursue a career in film and television, Cherry explains in an interview with FORBES AFRICA of the United States on Zoom in March.

His hope at the time was to become a television director, but like many pursuing the dream in Hollywood, Cherry had to earn his stripes. He had the opportunity to cut his teeth as a production assistant after meeting an alumnus of a program called Streetlights, a nonprofit organization in Los Angeles (LA) that helps the men and women of color to find production assistant jobs behind the scenes. Inclusion efforts were far from where they [are] today. I would often work at jobs, be it TV shows or whatever, and there would be 150 people on the team and I would be the one, two or three people of color on that team. It was difficult for people of color to break into the industry unless they went to film school or had industry contact and I didn’t have one, Cherry says.

Slowly but surely he started to make a name for himself filming music videos for Beyonc, Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and many more before moving on to live-action shorts. In 2011 I did 11 music videos and made my first feature film and then a few years later like 2013 and 2014 it was really dry and you’re trying to figure out what’s your next move. The thing about LA is, if you put your effort into a project and that project doesn’t come off in a certain way, you’re back to the drawing board. Just because I made a clip for Beyonc doesn’t mean that the next job will be as well paid or fruitful and so it’s a constant struggle.

In a city famous for its glitzy, glamorous and garish mansions where ordinary people can transform into celebrities with millions in their Louis Vuitton suitcases, there is the illusion that you are getting fat and rich instantly. Cherry is quick to correct this notion. You’re always looking for the next gig and I’ve never been in a position where I don’t know how much money I’m going to make this year. Just because you work in January doesn’t mean you are guaranteed to have a job in February and there are times when I was like I didn’t even know if I will be able to make rent and that is very stressful in this regard. Everyone in Hollywood is pushing each other, trying to get to the top and sometimes at the expense of others and it’s a very ruthless world, Cherry says.

Throughout his 14 years of striving to break into Hollywood, the accomplished sportsman in him has pushed him forward in those dark days. And he was not wrong to bet on himself. According to leagueside.com, only 8% of the top 1% of high school football players will make it to the NFL. And Cherry was one of them and all he needed was this groundbreaking project to bring that to Hollywood. That eureka moment happened while he was watching the Oscars in one particular year. I’ve always watched the Oscars and that’s the most important thing in Hollywood and I always try to see which black people win and in 2015 I was paying attention to every category and I see awards given out for categories that I don’t. didn’t even know they existed. , such as sound mixing and editing, short documentaries etc.

So I remember seeing the animated shorts category and they won an Oscar. They got up, they gave a speech, and they got the same Oscar as for best director or best actor. It just happened around the time that Cherry had an idea floating in her head about a father and daughter.

I hadn’t told anyone yet. After the Oscar [ceremony], I called my manager and said I had an idea and if we do it right I think we can mess around and win an Oscar and that’s what I was feeling and she said okay , let’s find out. A viral tweet about an Afro-Latino dad and his daughter was all the proof Cherry needed to know he had a potentially amazing idea.

I realized that one of the main reasons the numbers were higher was that people didn’t take it for granted. We always assume that moms will be the ones to do this and the mainstream media still assumes that black dads don’t support their kids. And that’s because you don’t get a lot of great depictions of dads. With this information Cherry connected with a great illustrator and developed a really strong campaign and turned to Kickstarter to raise funds to produce her first animated short.

I used Kickstarter to raise funds for my previous two shoots and with the previous two ideas we barely hit $ 15,000. Hair Love raised $ 3,000 in an hour and I haven’t even shared it with everyone yet. Then we raised $ 15,000 on day one and hit our goal of $ 75,000 in five days and $ 300,000 in total when we finished the campaign and became the highest funded Kickstarter project at the era, explains Cherry. And the rest, as they say, is history. The film gave Cherry the credibility and pedigree needed to be successful in Hollywood.

I felt a lot freer because I knew that after struggling for 13 or 14 years things would get a lot easier in terms of half the battle, like trying to get into rooms and trying to get people in to take you seriously. Something like that happens to you and you’re in the next meeting and it’s a whole different energy and instead of people wondering if you’re able to do it, people are now giving you the benefit of the doubt. Cherry has now signed an exclusive deal with Warner Bros TV and is currently in the process of developing another animated series, Young Love, based on the characters of Hair Love, making him one of the world’s most sought-after black directors. entertainment today.

