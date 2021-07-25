From Hell to Hollywood: Danny Trejo on Prison, Drugs, and Counseling Life

Danny Trejo’s gritty laughter roars down the line as he remembers the moment he couldn’t quite believe how his life had turned out.

Once a violent drug dealer languishing in a gangster prison, he was now on a boat in the Amazon rainforest, looking up to a star-filled sky and one of the most beautiful women in the world.

The actor, one of Hollywood’s most famous tough guys, spent weeks on a riverboat with Jennifer Lopez on the set of the 1997 movie Anaconda, which also starred Ice Cube and Owen Wilson.

My God, he laughs in his hoarse voice. I’ll never forget that, just thinking, I’m on the Amazon River with Jennifer Lopez.

She’s so sweet, but I’m sorry, you can’t keep your eyes on her, it’s impossible.

She wasn’t the big star she was about to be, but every time I looked at her I just thought, Oh my God the Lord put you on this earth just so we could all watch and say, God did that!







I still meet her now and I still think the same, she hasn’t aged a day.

Danny remembers how he impressed J-Lo by telling him the name of the jungle tribe who made him wooden bracelets, details he remembered from school.

He said: Everyone was looking at me like, how the fuck do you know that?

Ice Cube said, Danny, I thought you were supposed to be a gangster?

In fact, Dannys’ journey, from mafia jailer on death row to one of Tinseltown’s most prolific actors, is as remarkable as any of his nearly 400 films.

His scarred face, black mustache and tattooed body made him the villain of choice.

Danny’s roles include the Navajas knife henchman in Desperado alongside Antonio Banderas and Mexican cartel crook Tortuga in Breaking Bad.

He’s also died onscreen more than any other actor, including in Anaconda, where he commits suicide to escape a giant snake in the very first scene.







It’s an irony that doesn’t escape Danny, now 77.

I was never supposed to get by in the 1960s, he says.

I remember when people would ask me what I thought of the new millennium, and I would say, I don’t care **, I should have been dead a long time ago. Believe me, I’m the guy who knows he’s on probation.

Even when I decided to clean myself up all those years ago, I still thought I would be dead in five years. I was certainly not asking to become a movie star.

He speaks of the moment in 1968 when, at the bottom, locked in solitary confinement in the prison of San Quentin, he says to have asked God to help him to escape the death penalty.

Born to Mexican-American parents in Los Angeles, Danny began using drugs at the age of 13 and spent 11 years in and out of the prison system for offenses such as drug trafficking and theft.

The 24-year-old threw a stone during a prison riot that hit a guard in the head and faces attempted murder charges.

He said: I was more scared than I had ever been. Sitting in a cell and watching the death penalty, you can see the grim reaper next to you laughing.

Danny, whose new memoirs are now out, remembers praying to God: If you allow me to die with dignity, I will say your name every day and do all I can to help my fellow inmates.

I stopped using drugs and drinking at that time. It will be 53 years this August. I never stopped trying to help people.

Danny, who still attends AA meetings, was released from prison a year later after the charges were dropped and began making a living sandblasting and painting cars.

He also volunteered at rehab clinics and began helping other addicts cleanse themselves.

It was while trying to help a young drug addict that he stumbled upon the career that would make him famous.

When Danny rushed to his aid, he accidentally found himself on the set of the action movie Runaway Train.

The assistant director asked him if he would like to become an extra and could he play a convict? Similar roles followed in Bulletproof and Death Wish 4 in 1987.

Before long, Danny was gaining a reputation in Hollywood, not least because his badass ways didn’t end after filming.

He recalls how, while playing another inmate in the 1993 movie Last Light, director Kiefer Sutherland asked for his help after an extra threatened him. Danny told the man: if you don’t cut it, someone might put an M-80 [explosive] in your ass and turn it on.

The next day, the man sent flowers and an apology to Kiefer’s wife.

Today, Danny is still one of the most active players in the industry, one of those pillars that everyone recognizes, even if they don’t know his name.

Despite his success, he still says he’s an addiction counselor, not an actor.

Danny adds: Movie stars are d *** s. They think they have so many rights so the last thing I want to be is a movie star.

He even opened his house to drug addicts, former user Mario and his boy living with him for 15 years.

Danny says Mario helped save his own son Gilbert, now a director, as he grappled with his drug battle.

He adds: I was in Germany and I couldn’t find my son.

Mario ended up crashing into a crack house and knocking him out. My seven year old sons are clean now.

That’s why I believe everything happens for a reason.

All the good things that have happened to me are a direct result of helping someone else.

However, Danny also had his fair share of downs and scares.

He recently recounted how he battled liver cancer in 2010 and had a massive brain hemorrhage four years ago.

But with no signs of slowing down, is there a role he would still like to play?

Danny laughs again: Jennifer Lopez’s husband.