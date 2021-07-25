Cynthia Erivo opens up about her Hollywood Bowl debut and the influence of Barbra Streisand press enterprise

Entertainment
Cynthia Erivo opens up about her Hollywood Bowl debut and the influence of Barbra Streisand
Cynthia Erivo is a very busy woman.
The acclaimed actor and singer will make his Hollywood Bowl debut on Friday, July 30, singing with legendary voices from Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald to Nina Simone. Aretha franklin..
Draw this last icon with National Geographic Channel “Genius: Aresa” She just won an Emmy nomination for Best Actress in the Limited Series.
Calling out of the way the night after the concert with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, she also made her upcoming debut album, “Ch. One to One,” on the 9th of the same month her children’s book arrived. Will arrive in the moon.
And as Disney nears its release, he will appear in Robert Zemeckis’ new live-action film Pinocchio, playing the Blue Fairy with Tom Hanks as the Geppetto.
“I’m like driving a vehicle,” Eribo says of how she manages her ever-expanding career. “I have a great team and it helps me make sure everything is coordinated and organized as I need it to be.
“But I know it takes a lot of hard work, a lot of travel, a lot of travel,” she says. “And maybe, as you can tell, it wasn’t me who gave up the hard work. We make it work the way it works.
And after all, it’s not that others haven’t done the same before her, she adds.
As you know, I don’t think I’m the first woman who can do a lot of things at once, says Eribo. “”Barbra streisand I have sucessfully done it. Did she manage to start her career in music, theater and cinema? This is what we do.
“These are the footprints I want to follow.”
To the Hollywood bowl
Eribo, who owns Tony, Emmy and Gourami, who starred in “The Color Purple”, is no stranger to the big stage, but the Hollywood Bowl will be her biggest headliner.
I think it’s the Hollywood Bowl and it’s like a once in a lifetime experience, at least for the first time, but I wanted it to feel special, she says. “So, I switched to my usual legendary vocal concert with just a touch of the bowl.
“Because I want him to feel very, very, very like who I am,” Eribo says. “The music I love, the women who shaped the sounds I make. This is the music I’m going to sing, so there’s all the possibilities from Barbra Streisand to Mary J. Blige.
She asked famous music director Rickey Minor to show with her and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. The show even oversees the backing vocals and flower arrangements on stage.
I’m talking to anyone who has something to do with the look of this scene and the sound of the music, Eribo says. “I handled it all, but I think it’s usually just me. This was the case when I was making the album. I do this on most performances.
I want to be sure I know what I’m giving people, she said. “I don’t want you to log me in and make me feel like I’m singing.”
Not especially this show.
It’s a concert at full speed that I look forward to, says Eribo. “For me it’s a new experience, so when everyone else is going through something new, I’m probably experiencing something new.”
From the workshop
I thought I would make an album when I was very young, says 34-year-old Eribo. “But in the UK, when he’s born mostly on that skin, it’s very difficult to do.”
After working in British television and film and gaining attention as a musical theater performer in London, Eribo arrived in New York at the end of 2015 with the resurrection of the musical “The Color Purple” featuring Jennifer Hudson.
There, her Tony Award-winning performance caught the attention of record companies, including Verve, who signed her for the album arriving in September.
“I was so busy it took me awhile to finish the album,” said Eribo, two-time Oscar nominee for Harriet, who played the lead character of Harriet Tubman and co-wrote (and play). Said. The original song. “I think being in a pandemic and quarantine period gave me the time to do this.”
Producer Will Wells directed the album and co-wrote all 12 songs, and Eribo was inspired to see both the world around her and her mind. Songs such as “What In The World” and “Hero” comment on the news of recent years, from politics to police to pandemics.
I’m not afraid to tell people how I feel and tell them my truth, she said. “And I certainly wasn’t afraid to sing it, and I also had the privilege of not being afraid to write.”
The first single, “The Good”, is a heartwarming farewell song, and the music and lyrics are so brilliant that I almost forget the relationship ended.
“My partner calls it a funny farewell song,” Erivo said of an act inspired by unruly comments from friends. “The idea that when things go wrong, when things go wrong, if we can remember the good things, we can probably move on.”
Two of the most inspiring songs on the album were written for Eribo’s parents. “You’re Not Here” is for a father who disowned her when she was a teenager and she hasn’t seen her in years. “Mom” is for moms who have grown up with love and support.
“It was hard on my dad,” she says. “It was difficult to sing and write, because it was difficult to admit, but it was also necessary, because I could easily give up what I had for a very long time. “
The song for his mother came much easier.
It’s just kind of writing myself, says Erivo. “Because she’s so radiant, and honestly, without her encouragement, I don’t know if I’ll be where I am now.”
Like the queen of the soul
The Emmy nominees for “Genius: Aresa” were put in a tough category with contestants including Kate Winslet for “Easttown Mare” and Anya Taylor-Joy for “Queen’s Gambit”.
For Eribo, making the series left her both inspired and protected by Franklin. Franklin happens to be played by his co-star Jennifer Hudson in “Color Purple” in the “Respect” biography which arrives in August.
I learned a lot not only about the people, but also about the music and the humanity it came from, says Eribo. “I figured out how long it would take her to get to where she was, to get to the person we know as Aretha Franklin.
“I think there’s kind of a guess that she’s always been a star. Now she is still because of who she is, but it took me a while to find her fame. “
At the end of production, Eribo says she was told to say goodbye to the character she has become very intimate with through her work.
I was sad to leave her, she said. “Playing has probably been one of the greatest honors of my life.
“Because she was very special.”
