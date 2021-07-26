Ed Buck trial: Jury deliberations set to begin in fatal West Hollywood methamphetamine overdose case





WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) – Jury deliberations are set to begin in the federal trial of former political donor Ed Buck, accused of supplying methamphetamine to two men who died in his West Hollywood apartment. A prosecutor told jurors on Friday that Buck caused the deaths of Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean over his “fetish” for injecting men with increasing doses of methamphetamine until they became comatose, but the defense countered that the victims had underlying health issues that ended. their lives. “He would find sorry and vulnerable victims and give them methamphetamine over and over … until they passed out,” Deputy United States Attorney Lindsay Bailey said in closing arguments. “That’s what he loved about it – the power gave him sexual gratification.… Every time he stuck a needle in someone’s arm, he was playing god. is never stopped – even after the death of two men, ”Bailey said. added. However, Ludlow Creary II, one of Buck’s attorneys, argued that his client had actually done nothing more than enjoy party and gambling sessions involving drugs and sex with men who ‘he had met online. It had nothing to do with Buck that two men who suffered from serious health problems would die in his apartment 18 months apart, the lawyer said. Methamphetamine and other drug overdose deaths in LA County during pandemic “It’s a subculture, a way of life that may shock some of us,” Creary said during his summary. Everyone involved was there voluntarily. ” Buck is on trial in federal court in Los Angeles on nine counts, including two counts of distributing controlled substances resulting in death, resulting from the deaths of Moore in July 2017 and Dean in January 2019. If admitted guilty, each of the two counts carries Mandatory minimum of 20 years. Buck is further charged with inciting Moore and another man to travel to Los Angeles to engage in prostitution; knowingly and intentionally distributing methamphetamine; and using his West Hollywood apartment to distribute narcotics such as methamphetamine and the sedatives gamma hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) and clonazepam. Buck, who has reportedly given more than $ 500,000 to mainly Democratic politicians and causes since 2000, declined to testify in his own defense. Over the course of eight days, federal prosecutors called more than 20 witnesses, including four men who said they smoked Buck-supplied methamphetamine and then were pressured into allowing the accused to shoot them with the drugs. One of the men testified that he passed out after receiving several injections, then forced himself to leave the apartment and go to a nearby gas station, where he called paramedics. Prosecutors say Buck exploited vulnerable men, mostly black men, by paying them to come to his house, use drugs, and then engage in sex games to satisfy a fetish. The defense called only one witness. Dr Marvin Pietruszka, who runs a private autopsy service in the San Fernando Valley, said on Friday he analyzed photos, slides and medical reports of Moore and Dean’s bodies, concluding that the two men had serious underlying health issues that caused their deaths. The methamphetamine, he told the jury, had nothing to do with either death. Moore, said Pietruszka, died of complications from AIDS and pulmonary edema, while Dean died 18 months later, also in Buck’s apartment, from alcohol poisoning and heart disease. Prosecution witnesses, including a county medical examiner, said the two men died from a methamphetamine overdose.

