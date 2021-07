The Hollywood Seven Year Itch: Scooter Braun and John Mulaney file documents to divorce their wives

Residence company The Hollywood Seven Year Itch: Scooter Braun, John Mulaney filing papers … Billy Wilder’s comedy “The Seven Year Itch” is 66 years old. But it comes to mind this week as two celebrity marriages end after just seven years. In the case of music director Scooter Braun, the 7-year-old also produced three children. But Scooter, whose clients include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, seems optimistic about the divorce of Israeli mining heir Yael Cohen. Rather than sink into depression, his Instagram account makes it clear that he’s moving on. Comedian John Mulaney divorces his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, after more than six years. No kids, so that’s a relief. He was addicted to drugs, didn’t hide it very well, went to rehab, left, came back and managed to forge a relationship with Olivia Munn without losing a beat. Mulaney also turned most of the story into a show that has sold 25 times at New York City Winery, and now he’s taken it on the road. Talk about multitasking! When I saw the show, at the first performance, he said his “interventionist” was with him. Still, I wonder? Will Mulaney never return to observational humor? Or will he just keep telling the story of how you buy hard drugs on the streets? I guess he’ll stick to the script since “From Scratch” is sold out at the Wilbur Theater in Boston. A Netflix special seems guaranteed. Of course, there’s also JLo and Ben Affleck, the most public celebrity couple in years. They have driven the point home at every opportunity: we fuck like crazy! Drive in expensive cars! Shopping for mansions! Their kids, all of them, should immediately see Carrie Fisher’s HBO special, “Wishful Drinking,” and start taking lots of notes. Scooter kids too. The harvest of witnesses in 2030 will be splendid! Of course, Maddox, Pax, and Shiloh Jolie Pitt can beat them at this point. I feel like Shiloh already has an agent. Author Roger Friedman started his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years at Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. He wrote the Intelligencer column for NY Magazine in the mid-1990s, reporting on the OJ Simpson trial, as well as for the real Parade magazine (when it was owned by Conde Nast), and wrote for the New York Observer, Details , Vogue, Spin, The New York Times, NY Post, Washington Post, and NY Daily News among many publications. He is the screenwriter and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive”, a selection from the Cannes, Sundance and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus. More articles from the author

