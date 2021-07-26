Actor James Norton among latest celebrities to enjoy Isle of Wight





THE STARS took to the Isle of Wight to work and play this week.

The last celebrity spotted here was film and television actor James Norton, who was at Seaview’s On The Prom last night.

Happy Valley star War and Peace and Grantchester were spotted enjoying food and drink at the Old Fort among large crowds enjoying the ambiance and live music. Also last night, comic book Sarah Millican was on stage at the Shanklin Theater, where she posted some backstage selfies on her Instagram page @thesarahmillican. She thanked the island’s “brilliant crowd” before heading to Southampton where she is performing this evening. Sarah Millican at the Shanklin Theater. Photo courtesy of @thesarahmillican on Instagram Earlier this week, This Morning host Josie Gibson and Loose Women host Jeff Brazier filmed from Sandown and Ventnor beaches and helped promote local businesses. Jeff has tagged many island businesses on his social media and said he made new friends at Toni’s tearoom on Ventnor Esplanade. The company was thrilled and posted some pictures of Jeff with their staff. Jeff Brazier pictured posted on Facebook by Toni’s Tea Room He also enjoyed a meal at the Smoking Lobster, which was heavily promoted on ITV on Friday. Jeff posted on Facebook: “I had a wonderful time filming for ITV on the Isle of Wight with an amazing crew at Sandown and Ventnor beaches. “Thanks to the lovely people who stopped by to chat, it was so nice to meet you all. “Thanks to the staff at Lakeside Park Hotel, Cibo for an amazing dinner, my new friends at Toni’s tearooms, and the guys at Smoking Lobster Ventnor for the amazing lunch. “I should also thank the ferry staff for rushing us at a very busy time for them! I can’t wait to come back with the family.” Celebrity Katie Price also last week promoted the island as a day trip destination after coming with some of her family on a rigid inflatable boat, having dinner at Colwell Bay Hut and visiting Monkey Haven. Singer Katie Melua was interviewed by CP reporter Dominic Kureen in Robin Hill when she appeared there. And Tom Allen performed a comedy gig and was thrilled to see two fans in the audience wearing T-shirts with his face on! This week it’s Ventnor Fringe, with Andy Day entertaining the kids and stars like Joe Black.

