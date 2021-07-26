Bitter Haqeeqat, Bollywood Isn’t A Shershaah War Movie With Masala And Melodrama

War films have proven to be the weakest point of Bollywood filmmakers due to their bizarre obsession with masala, melodrama, and all the other familiar tropes. And yet, they are not ready to give up.

Since the genre offers unfathomable possibilities both in terms of creativity and commercial returns, several films based on successive wars in recent history – from the Indochina War of 1962 to the Battle of Kargil in 1999 – have been made over the years, but Chetan Anand’s Haqeeqat (1964) remains arguably the best war film the Hindi film industry has ever made to this day.

Films like Border by JP Dutta (1997), based on the Battle of Longewala in the 1971 war and Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) by Aditya Dhar, on India’s surgical strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan in 2016, they turned out to be blockbusters, in large part because of the themes of overwhelming jingoism. But Haqeeqat, Anand’s black-and-white classic about the Indo-Chinese War is widely recognized as far more realistic than any war film made during the Eastmancolor era.

Anand, however, couldn’t replicate his success when he attempted another film, Hindustan Ki Kasam (1973) about the Indo-Pakistani War, which marked Amjad Khan’s debut in a small role, long before that he would not become famous under the name of Gabbar Singh of Sholay. (1975).

Anand also directed a television series, Param Vir Chakra for Doordarshan in the late 1980s, illustrating the exemplary worth of the recipients of the country’s highest military honor in successive wars.

However, only a few war films touched the public. JP Dutta’s Border became a huge hit but he failed to recreate its magic in his next two war films, LOC: Kargil (2003) based on the Indian Army’s ‘Operation Vijay’ during the Kargil War and Paltan (2018), on the Nathu La and Cho La confront the Chinese army along the Sikkim border in 1967.

In recent times, the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike has made war movies one of the hottest trends in Bollywood, but most of them appear to be war hero biopics. On August 12, Amazon Prime Video’s Shershaah, a biopic about Kargil’s war hero, Paramvir Chakra winner Captain Vikram Batra, is scheduled to air on the OTT platform.

Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Shershaah stars Siddharth Malhotra in the lead. Karan has also produced two other war films, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) and The Ghazi Attack (2017) in the past.

Shershaah was slated for release in July 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced creators to postpone it. By the way, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India will also be out August 13 on Disney-Hotstar +. apparently to take advantage of the pervasive ambience of patriotism during Independence Day week. Devgn would play the role of Indian Air Force (IAF) Pilot Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik of the 1971 Indo-Pak War in the film.

It will be interesting to see how these two films fare on OTT platforms where several big-star films have had no takers in recent months. Either way, war movies made on an epic scale with stunning visuals are widely regarded as ideal material for the big screen. But both films had to jump the theatrical route due to prolonged uncertainties over the reopening of multiplexes across the country.

Over the next few months, plenty of war biopics are expected to hit screens big and small. Vicky Kaushal, who made “How is the josh” a popular slogan with Uri; The Surgical Strike stars as the Bangladeshi war hero Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a film by Meghna Gulzar while Varun Dhawan will play another 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, in a film by Sriram Raghvan. Actress Kangana Ranaut, too, plays an Air Force pilot in the upcoming Tejas.

The main problem with Bollywood war films is that its writers tend to take too much cinematic liberty by adapting actual events, hoping to boost business prospects, but they invariably end up distorting the facts. Last year Jahnvi Kapoor star Gunjan Saxena was in the eye of a storm after the Indian Air Force objected to a few scenes in the film.

Bollywood would do well to remember that a war hero like Vikram Batra deserves a worthy biopic. It’s a whole different matter which, given its propensity for over-dramatization, it would be overly optimistic to expect films like Shershaah or for that matter, Bhuj: The Pride of India to become the Haqeeqat of our time. .