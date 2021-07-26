Dilip Kumar: The Last of Bollywood Greats Bows Out – By: Gambo Dori

When actor Dilip Kumar passed away earlier this month at the age of 98, he was the very last of the great Indian films of the Golden Age to go on forever. I consider the golden age of Indian films to be between 1950 and the early 1970s, when most of the great films were produced and released in theaters around the world. The cinemas were then the only places where one could watch films at least that was the case of Maiduguri where I grew up at that time when television did not even reach.

This era consolidated the changes that had taken place at the gates of the Indian film industry. Silent films have completely turned into talking films and technicolor has transformed the way and the way of watching films. Creative directors and producers have seized these opportunities to stage great productions that have left a lasting impression on the film industry. To this day, whenever a list of the greatest Indian movies is made, those movies from that era always come up on top: Pyaasa which came out in 1955, Shree 420 in 1955, Mother India 57, Mughal-e-Azam 60 , Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam 62, Waqt 65 and Guide 65.

A variety of films and a variety of great actors. Guru Dutt was in Pyaasa and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Raj Kapoor in Shree 420, Sunil Dutt in Mother India, Balraj Sahni and Raaj Kumar in Waqt and Dilip Kumar in Mughal-e-Azam. Other great actors of this era include Ashok Kumar who after acclaimed roles as a lead actor turned into a dapper villain and his younger brother Kishore Kumar who combined acting with play singing where he also excelled. We could also include the other brother Kapoor, Shammi who left us the classic Junglee (1961), Pran the greatest villain in Indian films, Darasingh a champion wrestler who has starred in films where he showed courage and like King Kong (1962) and Rustom-e-Baghdad (1963), Mahipal who starred in such classic Indian mythological films such as Parasmani (1962) and Jantar Mantar (1963) and Baghwan Dada of Albela’s fame ( 1951).

These actors were contemporaries of Dilip Kumar and they dominated the industry as a whole. They are all gone now. However, what they left behind became a benchmark for Indian films that emerged in the 1980s and beyond. Their influences go beyond the Indian coasts. Our own early stage Kannywood film industry obviously took more of these Indian films than anywhere else. The traces of this influence are still heavy in the films of Kannywood.

In 1960, when Dillip Kumar acted in Mughal-e-Azam, he had been in the industry for almost two decades. It was probably its highlight as it became the highest grossing film of all time that year and held the record for 15 years afterwards. The film won laurels at the Filmfare and National Film Awards and is today considered the greatest Bollywood film ever to be made. I went back to watch it several times and for me it compares well to his other films that I have had the privilege of seeing, in particular; Aan 1952, Naya Daur 57, Kohinoor 59, Gunga Jumna 61 and Ram Aur Shyam.

Dilip Kumar has been fortunate to have a long life and longevity in the industry. It has been acclaimed by the industry on several occasions. In fact, he is said to hold the Guinness World Record for receiving the most awards among Indian actors. By 1998, when he played his last starring role in Qibla, he had been acting for 54 years and had been a part of all the changes that time and technology had brought to the industry. This is why now upon his death, even the big players reigning in the industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Ruck Khan, Nasurudeen Shah and Kamal Haasan see him as their inspiration.

As might be expected, his death caused a wave of grief from all corners of the world where Hindu films are watched and enjoyed. In India itself, there has been a torrent of tributes. Amitabh Bachchan, who is also considered an icon of the film industry, tweeted: An institution has disappeared, – – whenever the history of Indian cinema is written, it will always be before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar – –

For the first time, even India and Pakistan were on the same page. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that Dilip Kumar Ji will be remembered as a movie legend. It has been endowed with an unprecedented brilliance, thanks to which audiences of all generations have been captivated. His death is a loss for our cultural world.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi also wrote on Twitter: An outstanding actor, a humble man and a worthy personality. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also tweeted: For my generation, Dilip Kumar was the tallest and most versatile actor.

The strong emotions of Pakistani rulers are understandable as Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, a part of British India which later turned into Pakistan in 1947 after separation. He adopted the name Dilip Kumar very early in his acting career, I guess, to blend in with the Hindu majority that controlled the film industry.

That his soul rests in peace.