NIDA Ranked in Hollywood Reporter Top Drama Schools





Above: Eat me, as part of the 2021 June student production season, with NIDA’s third-year acting cohort. NIDA is proud to have once again been included in the hollywood reporter ranking of the 25 best drama schools in the world, the only drama school outside the US and UK and the only Australian to be included. The process was rigorous and involved intensive details of the high caliber training provided by NIDA. He hailed NIDA as “the force of Down Under that produces some of Hollywood’s greatest talent – from Baz Luhrmann to Cate Blanchett andSuccession Sarah Snook. The program lasts three years and offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. It also gives students membership in an Australian Acting Union, the equivalent of an Actors ‘Equity card in the United States, which means graduates can immediately work professionally in both countries.’ FIVE REASONS WHY NIDA IS IN THE TOP 25 More than 1,200 applicants audition each year for a coveted spot among 24 people for the BFA Acting course led by Director of Performance, John Bashford, previously Senior Associate at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), where he has trained actors such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Richard Armitage. The NIDA program provides interdisciplinary opportunities on a single campus, with students from all disciplines, including cutting-edge set and costume designers, directors, and production crews. One of the main benefits of training at NIDA (for all disciplines except theater) are secondments and internships, especially with major Hollywood studios and global streaming services. NIDA graduates find jobs: 95 percent of graduates are employed in the entertainment industry within six months of graduation, more than half of whom work in the film and television industry. NIDA students are taught by award-winning guests including two-time Oscar nominee, three-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, BAFTA Award winner, and NIDA alumnus Judy Davis; Rocky Horror Picture Showiconic NIDA director and co-writer Jim Sharman, NIDA alumnus and Academy and BAFTA Award winner Tim Chappel (Priscilla: Queen of the Desert; The Masked Singer). Interested in applying to study interim at NIDA in 2022?

Applications are open now and this year, applications are free.

All the details apply.nida.edu.au/

