Get ‘Truckin’ Back to the Fair ‘at the Grays Harbor County Fair
The Grays Harbor County Fair will return to the Elma Fairgrounds for four days from August 4-7.
The theme of this year’s event is “Truck-Back to the Fair”. It’s a real old-fashioned summer fair: from 4-H and FFA animals, through gardening / baking demonstrations, to rides and games and musical entertainment for the whole family. And save room for all the delicious fair trade meals.
“Coming out of the madness of the pandemic, we came together to organize the fair and provide four days of exceptional family fun,” said Mike Bruner, Grays Harbor Exhibition and Tourism Manager, on media Thursday.
“There are great headlining musical shows as well as fun family activities, exhibits, animals and shows, combined with returning favorites for the classic County Fair experience.”
He thanked his staff for helping to organize this year’s event.
“Since about April of last year we have lost two positions in the office, so upstairs (there are) usually five people and there have been three for that period. So I have a lot of respect for our staff and their will – there’s a certain resilience and dedication that you don’t see all the time, ”Bruner said.
Bruner thanked the fair’s board, county commissioners and sponsors, and noted that there are between 80 and 100 volunteers who help organize and run the fair.
Country music star Riley Green appears on the Pepsi Stage on Wednesday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Reserved Golden Circle tickets are nearly sold out and sell for $ 50, which includes fair admission. A fair ticket is also a free seat in the general lounge area. To order online, visit ghcfairgrounds.com/p/tickets or call (877) 793-8935. The concert is sponsored by Bud Light.
Country music group Shenandoah will perform on Thursday, August 5 at 8 p.m. on the Pepsi Stage. Reserved Golden Circle tickets are available for $ 35 and include lounge admission, or attend the show for free in the general lounge area, with your lounge entrance fee. The concert is sponsored by The Vaughan Company.
Other entertainment included with admission to the show:
Olson Brothers Band on the Jodesha Kid’s Zone stage (August 6 at 7 p.m.), Aaron Crawford on the Jodesha Kid’s Zone stage (August 7 at 8 p.m.) Ericka Corban (August 6 at 4 p.m.), the Grays Harbor Youth Livestock Auction (August 7 at 2 p.m.), Toons Band (August 7 at 3 p.m.), Christian Fellowship Music Program (August 7 at 4 p.m.), as well as Professor Bamboozle performing his comedy act daily.
The circuit will roar with action on August 7 at 4 p.m. – a Grays Harbor County Fair tradition – free with paid entry to the fair and sponsored by Grays Harbor Raceway.
This year, “is going to be just a little different,” Bruner explained. “The most important thing is that we are normally a five-day fair. This year we will go Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Bruner said they had also seen fewer vendor applications this year and would place most outside in the hub, “there are a few interior vendors that are mixed in different barns that match this. particular department, but all the salespeople are going to be outside. “
The Grays Harbor County Fair runs from noon to 10:30 pm Parking is $ 5 per day. Regular admission to the fair is $ 9 for adults, $ 7 for seniors (62+) and youth (6-15). Children 5 and under are free every day of the fair. Friday is Children’s Day and all young people get a $ 2 discount on fair admission.
The Grays Harbor County Fair honors current and former military personnel with a $ 2 Military Appreciation Rebate available daily.
Carnival bracelets for unlimited rides are now available for presale at the fairground office for $ 29 until August 1 or $ 35 each during the fair at the carnival park.
For more information on the Grays Harbor County Fair, call 360-482-2651 or visit the fair’s website at ghcfairgrounds.com.
