THE NICE SWIMMING POOL in Bollywood! – Rediff.com films





When you’re not tiptoeing the beach, the pool is Bollywood’s next favorite fit and fabulous spot. Verma’s love gives us some insights: Katrina kaif Photography: Courtesy of Katrina Kaif / Instagram Kat, who will appear in Sooryavanshi and Telephone booth then enjoy a cool, cool dip in the pool. Malaika Arora Photography: Courtesy of Malaika Arora / Instagram Always the baby of the water, Malaika is an image of contentment and serenity after a relaxing swim. Diane penty Photograph: Courtesy of Diana Penty / Instagram the Cocktail star shows how it’s done in an infinity pool in Kerala. Ananya pandey Photography: Courtesy of Ananya Pandey / Instagram Student of year 2Courageous Shreya looks super chic in her flowery swimsuit on her outings in the Maldives. Disha patani Photograph: Courtesy of Disha Patani / Instagram And it’s Disha who engages in a meditation by the pool to keep all the negativity at bay. Sarah Ali Khan Photography: Courtesy of Sara Ali Khan / Instagram Winter or summer, it’s never a bad time to relax by the pool for Little Miss Sara. Kareena Kapoor Khan Photograph: Courtesy of Kareena Kapoor Khan / Instagram The family that swims together stays together. Mouni Roy Photography: courtesy of Mouni Roy / Instagram Mouni shows off her mermaid manners on a summer day. Kiara Advani Photography: Courtesy of Kiara Advani / Instagram If you thought Italian vacations were all about pizza and Michelangelo, Kiara’s poolside vacation in Como makes you rethink. Tanisha Mukerji Photography: Courtesy of Tanisha Mukerji / Instagram Kajol’s little sister and her circle of friends let loose by the pool. Bipasha Basu Photography: Courtesy of Bipasha Basu / Instagram The sight of Bips basking in the sun by the pool is familiar. And one that you never get tired of.

