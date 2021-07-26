Maharashtra Navnirman Sena calls on Bollywood stars to help flood affected people





Also in 2019, the MNS blasted departures from Bollywood for turning its back on the plight of flood victims in the state.

Bombay: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, led by Raj Thackeray, has slammed Bollywood celebrities saying they have turned a blind eye to the unprecedented flooding in Maharashtra. The party called on them to provide assistance to people affected by flooding in the state. Amey Khopkar, vice president of MNS, expressed his anguish on twitter in this regard. He tweeted: Several people in Bollywood are showing up to help other states during natural disasters. But, I’m surprised that no one has bothered to tweet even a single post flood flood in my state. Many NGOs have started relief work. I call on the big stars of Bollywood, to whom Maharashtra has given fame and status, to get a little sensitive and help with the relief work. Also in 2019, the MNS blasted departures from Bollywood for turning its back on the fate of flood victims in the state. Lanat hai unpar, jinke paas danat nahi hai (Shame on those who do not have the charity to help), he said. They say there should be no politics in times of crisis. But where are the Bollywood stars, who say Maharashtra is their Karmabhoomi (the workplace), at this difficult time? he tweeted. Why haven’t these stars, who earn money to the detriment of the people here, come forward to help them during this crisis? They often post videos and bytes to promote even each other’s mediocre movies, but haven’t posted even a single video asking for help from those affected by the flooding, he had. declared. It is very annoying how the stars, who present themselves as Massiah on screen, can forget their Karmabhoomi, Khopkar added. Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Maharashtra, leaving nearly 2.30 lakhs homeless, who have been relocated to safer places. The destruction toll in the state rose to 149 in Satara, Mumbai, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Pune, Thane and Ratnagiri, with a maximum of 60 dead in Raigad. Relentless rains and a dozen landslides affected 875 villages in these districts and 64 people are still missing. The death toll could rise as rescue and relief operations are still ongoing. A total of 50 people have been injured in rain-related incidents statewide, according to a report released by the state government. The state government sanctioned Rs 2 crore each from the State Disaster Response Fund for Raigad and Ratnagiri and Rs 50 lakh for all other affected districts together. The department said torrential rains in various parts of the state, often coinciding with high tides and also dam discharges, resulted in the flooding of various areas. End of

