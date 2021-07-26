Veteran multilingual actor Jayanthi dies at 76





Veteran multilingual actor Jayanthi, 76, died Monday morning at his Bangalore residence. She had suffered from age-related problems for some time. She is survived by a son. Born as Kamala Kumari in Ballari on January 6, 1945, she was trained by her mother Santanalakshmi to become a ballet dancer from an early age, for which she moved to Chennai and then Madras. But it is the films that have become his vocation. Small roles in adolescence As a student at a dance school, the teenager starred in small roles with other girls, including veteran Tamil actor Manorama who was her teammate. Spotted by filmmaker YR Swamy, she made her Kannada cinema debut with the screen name he gave her Jayanthi. Jenu Goodu in 1963 was her first film and she never looked back. His second film Chandavalliya Thota vis-à-vis Dr Rajkumar was a huge success and she also won a national award for it. She started acting in Tamil and Telugu films. She has appeared in more than 500 films in five languages ​​Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. She has been associated with the screen in several films with morning idol Dr. Rajkumar in Kannada and has made the most number of films with him. She performed with NT Rama Rao in Telugu and Gemini Ganesan in Tamil. She also had long collaborations with important filmmakers of the time Puttanna Kanagal in Kannada and K. Balachander in Tamil. However, all of the awards for his performance were for his work in films Kannada four times best actor, two times best supporting actor and two Filmfare awards for best actor. Critically acclaimed actress, her name was Abhinaya Sharade by connoisseurs of the film Kannada. Glamorous avatar What cemented his place in the Kannada film pantheon as a star was the 1965 film Miss Leelavathi, where she was featured in a glamorous avatar. It was in this film that a Kannada actor first wore a swimsuit on screen. The film, much discussed for its bold portrayal of female sexuality, won a national award and remains a cult classic to this day. Almost a decade later, she attempted a similar role in Eda Kallu Guddada Mele in 1973, for which she won her first state award for best actor. Years later, she graduated to try out supporting roles in films in four languages, as well as in a few TV series. Troubled life Jayanthi has often talked about how difficult it is for him to become famous. She was often derided for her excess weight and that gave her a complex. Jayanthi has also had an eventful personal life. She was married to Telugu actor and filmmaker Peketi Shivaram, but the couple quickly separated. Jayanthi had suffered from asthma for over 35 years and often developed respiratory problems and had severe bouts of illness in 2018 and earlier this year. Yediyurappas condolences Karnataka’s Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has forgiven his death and described Jayanthi as an actor who could easily take on high-profile roles. Many players in Kannada’s film industry mourned his passing.

