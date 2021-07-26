Casting Crowns to perform at the Fraze on July 28

Thanks for taking the time for this morning’s interview, Josh. What are you doing today ?

It’s a rainy day here in Atlanta, so I’m hitting it at home. Were not playing any shows, currently. We’re starting at the end of the month, so I just have some time at home, which has been really cool.

How was the road tour last year?

It was a lot of stuff. It was a lot of fun, and I say that from the point of view of a band member, who is just playing. They don’t let me touch the stuff so I didn’t have to settle in and I know there were times when it was really hard on the crew. But, in general, I really loved it. It was kind of like a reset to the roots of what we do and how we do things. It made me appreciate the songs more and helped me appreciate people a lot more. Just being outside under the sky was awesome and I feel like we got to see America for what it is, honestly.

How? ‘Or’ What?

The same happened to everyone so we were all on level ground. We all got to talk about the same thing and for the most part we were struggling with the same thing. There are so many divisions but at the same time we have connected with people in a way that we have never connected before. It’s anything you don’t see on TV or whatever; it was just good, life easy. It was really different but I had a great time. Not just us, but everyone in general, was a bit pampered and spoiled. Maybe we could say that across the country. I was definitely getting a little too spoiled, so doing the driving shows was a nice guts check. The whole year in general has checked my heart and my head.

The new single, Scars in Heaven, is a powerful song. What can you tell me?

Mark said he had this line on the back of his head for a while. He wrote it for his mother after his parents passed away, but it’s something that touches everyone everywhere. Death is inevitable. Were all going to face it in one way or another, so writing about it in a way that says we have hope this side of the road is going to move a lot of people. His connection with us pretty hardcore right now. We have lost our old drummer, Andy. He passed away a few weeks ago, and with everything that has happened over the past year, and so many people who have lost people, this song hits at the right time.

Are you working on a new studio album?

We are and this is the first single from that. We live in Atlanta and everything happens in Nashville, so we’ve been there and back. We recorded and we were almost done. It’s supposed to come out by the end of the year, but that’s up to the people at the top to decide. I just said, hey come play guitar, so i did and, man, that was fun. Have just been blessed. We still are. God gave Mark such a gift by writing songs and was so excited people hear them. We had a lot of fun recording them. We also have new staff in the group, so there has been a lot of new stuff and good stuff. The album is going to be really good. I think everyone will really like it.

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or by email at [email protected].

HOW TO GET THERE

Which: Casting crowns

Or: Pavillon Fraze, 695, boulevard Lincoln Park, Kettering

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday July 28

Cost: $ 33.50 to $ 55 in advance, $ 38.50 to $ 60 on the day of the show

More information: 937-296-3300 or www.fraze.com

Artist information: castingcrowns.com