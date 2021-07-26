Shoaib Ibrahim’s father in intensive care after suffering stroke, actor asks for “prayers, strength again”





Actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s father was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. Taking Instagram Stories, Shoaib asked his fans for their “prayers and strength,” adding that his father was admitted to intensive care at the hospital. Shoaib Ibrahim wrote: “Need you prayers and strength once again! Dad had a stroke today morning and is in intensive care now! His wife Dipika Kakar also shared the post on Instagram Stories. Taking Instagram Stories, he asked his fans for their “prayers and strength.” Shoaib’s father was also hospitalized in February this year. The actor had shared a post on February 14 with his father from the hospital and captioned it “Alhamdulilla”. According to Zoom TV, Shoaib then shared on Instagram Stories, Thanks aaapsab ko, Papa ke liye itni saari duaon ke liye aur itna pyar dene ke liye. Papa ki aaj surery thi, Aur Allhamdullilah wo ab theek hain, under observation hain, Inshallah do din mein chalne bhi lagenge. Aap Sab ki duaon ka bahut bahut shukriya (Thank you all for your prayers and love for my father. He had surgery today and was kept under observation. By the grace of God he is fine and in two days , he will be able to start walking. Thank you for your prayers). “ Recently, Shoaib hosted a live stream for his fans on YouTube and recalled his wrestling days in the industry. He had revealed that he was going against his father’s wishes to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Shoaib said in Hindi: “Dad told me to finish my studies first, then we would see what would happen. I didn’t know anyone in the film industry, so my fight started in Bhopal. I knew these were fake auditions and would require money, but I would go anyway just so I could rehearse the dialogues. “ Read also | Never-before-seen vintage videos of Khushi Kapoors are surfacing online, fans gushing from his expressions. To look at Shoaib made his debut with the TV show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. He then starred in the popular Sasural show Simar Ka. He met Dipika on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and they became close friends. They quickly started dating and got married in 2018. The couple live in Mumbai.

