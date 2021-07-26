Legends of Tomorrow season 7 will be John Constantines’ last in DC series

The CW Legends of tomorrow stayed fresh over six seasons thanks to a rotating cast that involved both swapping new lead cast and letting existing cast play new characters. During a virtual San Diego Comic-Con panel, the cast and showrunners revealed two major reshuffles coming up for Season 7.

Matt Ryan has been playing exorcist and occultist John Constantine since 2014, first on NBCs Constantine then bring the DC Comics character to guest star in season 3 of Legends of tomorrow before joining the main cast for season 4. It will be Ryans last season in the role.

We love Constantine, we want the best for you, but at some point you have to be honest about who this character is, co-showrunner Phil Klemmer told Ryan.

This season has been a bit of a roller coaster for John, who happily started out in love with socialite and wind totem bearer Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe). But after John lost his magic due to a spell cast to stop British occultist Aleister Crowley, he took a dark path using blood to regain his powers.

I think in previous seasons we have used scenarios from Hellblazer, Ryan said. This season is an open book on how we can mess up John on our own.

Klemmer said he doesn’t expect a happy ending for John, who has a long history of self-destructive behavior and attempts at redemption. But while the character goes her own way, Ryan will stick around to play Gwyn Price, a Welshman who may be able to help the Legends when they’re stuck 100 years in the past. Gwyn does not appear to be based on an existing DC Comics character.

John as a character throughout his comic book story walks alone, Ryan said. I’m so excited to be playing another role on this show and creating a new role with everyone.

Season six will also be the final season for Dominic Purcell, who has played arsonist criminal Mick Rory since the show’s first season. However, another original performer will get a bigger role as Amy Pemberton joins the main cast. The voice of the Legends’ time ship’s AI computer, the Waverider, will appear in the flesh in Season 7.

The panel also previewed a sizzle reel showing some of the genre episodes to come during the remainder of Season 6. Co-Captains Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) and Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) will have their marriage crushed. by the immortal technological brother Bishop. (Raffi Barsoumian) and the Legends will face an alien bowling league in tribute to The great Lebowski directed by Macallan. This episode was so expensive that the showrunners had to do a bottle episode to save money, so the team found themselves trapped in a game of Index by an increasingly uncontrollable Constantine.

The reel also showed that Kayla (Aliyah OBrien), the alien who laid a bunch of eggs in Rorys’ skull after a passionate date, will return. Rory currently believes she died because he left her on a planet full of lizard monsters, but this happy reunion will likely pave the way for Rory’s exit from the series. At least one episode will also involve tripping over mushrooms, which wouldn’t be the first time for many characters on the show.

Image: The CW

Kidnapped alien Esperanza Spooner Cruz (Lisseth Chavez) was a newcomer this season, but will be sticking around for Season 7. Expect more development from the friendship she formed with Astra Logue (Olivia Swann), a witch who grew up in hell.

We want to play with this really nurturing friendship between these two women who have had really tough lives, said Keto co-showrunner Shimizu. Your personalities are so different and your upbringing is so different, but there is a core of trauma and loss. We love the connection you both have so much.

For fans of all the music numbers that have been featured on the show this year, Legends of tomorrow will also be releasing an album. The tracks will include the David Bowie-inspired Space Girl and music from the song contest episode The Ex-Factor. The cast said they would like to do more musicals in the future, suggesting riffs on Red Mill! and Yellow submarine.