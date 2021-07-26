Still, actor Kim Min-gwi was allegedly embroiled in fraud scandal, ex-girlfriend claims he abused

Actor Kim Min-gwi, who is currently a cast of the hit series Nevertheless, found himself embroiled in controversy after an article about an “actor A” went viral online.

A post to an online community by someone claiming to be actor A’s girlfriend accused the Nevertheless actor of repeatedly cheating on her.

Why do citizens think the anonymous post about the actor in Nevertheless was about Kim Min-gwi?

The individual did not name Kim Min-gwi in her post, however, she had mentioned that she was concerned when he recently tested positive for COVID 19. She also mentioned that the actor was part of the cast of However.

Internet users concluded that the actor in question must have been none other than Kim Min-gwi, who allegedly contracted COVID-19 in May. The internet user claims he broke security protocols to meet the girl he was cheating on his girlfriend with.

Kim Min-gwi has received quite a bit of attention for playing the role of a lover who is chained by a girl indifferent to commitments. Compared to the other characters in the show, he’s conservative and also approachable. It is therefore ironic that he is accused of having repeatedly cheated on his girlfriend.

The anonymous accuser also claimed that the sudden fame he had gained from the role rose to his head.

She wrote:

Aren’t you ripping off the public now that you like your conservative and reliable image, which is the opposite of who you really are? When I asked you if it was okay for people to learn about your bad behavior and it might affect your acting career, you just said it was our relationship and told me to do whatever I wanted.

What exactly did the anonymous accuser say about the actor in Nevertheless, who would be Kim Min-gwi?

The writer added:

I wonder if the people who read this will feel the same, knowing your nature and your personality, or if they will see you as the person on TV.

This individual who accused actor A of cheating on her also claimed that it was very difficult for him to see him appear on TV every week because it reminded him of their relationship.

She then added:

“The true nature of an actor in drama ‘N_v_rth_l_ss’ is revealed. You keep appearing on TV and repeatedly upload photos to Instagram, but I wish everyone knew you were a selfish bad trash , non-human. “

The article was posted on July 24. The person claims that she dated this actor for about six years. In addition to the cheating accusations, actor A also allegedly verbally abused his ex-girlfriend.

Speaking about how actor A breached COVID-19 security protocols and sneaked in instead of quarantining himself, this anonymous user said:

I was worried about you when you tested positive for COVID-19, but later it turned out that you saw someone behind my back, and even when you started self-quarantine you were sneaked in at dawn to meet her,

Responding to accusations against Nonetheless actor Kim Min-gwi, his agency Big Picture Entertainment has vowed to examine the allegations made online to verify the veracity.