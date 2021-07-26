Still, actor Kim Min-gwi was allegedly embroiled in fraud scandal, ex-girlfriend claims he abused

Actor Kim Min-gwi, who is currently a cast of the hit series Nevertheless, found himself embroiled in controversy after an article about an “actor A” went viral online.
A post to an online community by someone claiming to be actor A’s girlfriend accused the Nevertheless actor of repeatedly cheating on her.
Why do citizens think the anonymous post about the actor in Nevertheless was about Kim Min-gwi?
The individual did not name Kim Min-gwi in her post, however, she had mentioned that she was concerned when he recently tested positive for COVID 19. She also mentioned that the actor was part of the cast of However.
Internet users concluded that the actor in question must have been none other than Kim Min-gwi, who allegedly contracted COVID-19 in May. The internet user claims he broke security protocols to meet the girl he was cheating on his girlfriend with.
Kim Min-gwi has received quite a bit of attention for playing the role of a lover who is chained by a girl indifferent to commitments. Compared to the other characters in the show, he’s conservative and also approachable. It is therefore ironic that he is accused of having repeatedly cheated on his girlfriend.
The anonymous accuser also claimed that the sudden fame he had gained from the role rose to his head.
She wrote:
Aren’t you ripping off the public now that you like your conservative and reliable image, which is the opposite of who you really are? When I asked you if it was okay for people to learn about your bad behavior and it might affect your acting career, you just said it was our relationship and told me to do whatever I wanted.
What exactly did the anonymous accuser say about the actor in Nevertheless, who would be Kim Min-gwi?
The writer added:
I wonder if the people who read this will feel the same, knowing your nature and your personality, or if they will see you as the person on TV.
This individual who accused actor A of cheating on her also claimed that it was very difficult for him to see him appear on TV every week because it reminded him of their relationship.
She then added:
“The true nature of an actor in drama ‘N_v_rth_l_ss’ is revealed. You keep appearing on TV and repeatedly upload photos to Instagram, but I wish everyone knew you were a selfish bad trash , non-human. “
The article was posted on July 24. The person claims that she dated this actor for about six years. In addition to the cheating accusations, actor A also allegedly verbally abused his ex-girlfriend.
Speaking about how actor A breached COVID-19 security protocols and sneaked in instead of quarantining himself, this anonymous user said:
I was worried about you when you tested positive for COVID-19, but later it turned out that you saw someone behind my back, and even when you started self-quarantine you were sneaked in at dawn to meet her,
Responding to accusations against Nonetheless actor Kim Min-gwi, his agency Big Picture Entertainment has vowed to examine the allegations made online to verify the veracity.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos