Veteran Kannada Jayanthi actor is no longer





Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi died on Monday due to poor health at his Banashankari residence in Bangalore. She was 76 years old. Called ‘Abhinaya Sharadhe’ (goddess Sharadhe in acting), Jayanthi was an important name in the Kannada industry from 1960 to the late 1980s. Having appeared in over 500 films, Jayanthi won six state awards (four of Best Actress and two for Best Supporting Actress). Born in Ballari, Jayanthi was a classical dancer who became a mainstay of the theater performing in versatile roles. She rightly won the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005-06. Jayanthi has also been successful in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and Hindi cinemas. In Kannada, she worked with comedian Dr Rajkumar and iconic filmmakers like Puttanna Kanagal and Dorai-Bhagwan in several cult films. Jayanthi debuted in YS Swamy’s Jenu Goodu, the film Kannada with Udaykumar. His first collaborations with Rajkumar such as Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddha(1963) and Chandavalliya Thota(1964) were commercial successes. With movies like Jedara Bale(1968), Choori Chikkanna(1969), Sri Krishnadevaraya(1970), Paropakari(1970), and Kasturi Nivasa(1971), the Rajkumar-Jayanthi pair struck a chord with the public. Jayanthi’s playing was marked by a unique voice and strong expressions. Sharing screen space with Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan and Ambareesh, the sandalwood triumvirate of the time, she defended herself with her formidable onscreen presence. His cameo in Puttanna’s Naagarahaavu(1972) is an example. She immortalized Onake Obbava, the brave woman who faced the army of Hyder Ali in the kingdom of Chitradurga. Killing enemies with a pestle, Jayanthi’s fierce eyes, and a performance that portrayed Obbava’s indomitable will, Jayanthi captured people’s hearts. The actor had a keen eye for unusual scripts. She broke stereotypes by starring in films that spoke about female desire and challenged conservative beliefs. For example, in Miss Leelavathi(1965) she played the main character who prioritized the career over marriage. The film won a national award. At Puttanna Edakallu Guddada Mele(1973), Jayanthi played Madhavi, who cannot control his sexual desires after marrying a helpless ex-serviceman. These films were considered projects and people found them difficult to digest. When it comes to fashion and clothing in Kannada cinema, Jayanthi has crossed the line. She performed glamorous roles in T-shirts and skirts with great confidence and conviction. Jayanthi is credited with being the first Kannada heroine to wear a swimsuit on screen. Jayanthi shared screen space with top Indian film heroes such as Prithviraj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor (both in Hindi), NTR (Telugu) and MGR, and Shivaji Ganesan (Tamil). The Kannada film industry has forgiven the death of the veteran actor.

