More Mazes has announced Universal Orlando and Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights!

Dun dun dunnnn… we’re officially getting closer to spooky season and every week it looks like new announcements are being made for all Halloween events. We previously reported that Halloween Horror Nights is officially returning to Hollywood starting September 9, and the grand featured maze for the Orlando and Hollywood sites is “The Haunting of Hill House” (so exciting)!

Now even more mazes have been announced and we are terribly excited! Here are some of the mazes that have been announced for the two parks:

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Orlando and Hollywood Parks)

The movie “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” has terrified audiences for years and years now. Now it’s your turn to take on Leatherface and run for your life!

Here is the official description of the labyrinth of Attractions magazine:

Inspired by the 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Halloween Mazes Horror Nights will allow guests to try and outrun Leatherface through a series of familiar scenes from the film before ultimately falling victim to the Sawyer family of cannibals.

From a dilapidated gas station to a strange old farmhouse, customers will witness unimaginable horrors around every corner as they realize that nowhere is safe from Leatherface.

Ok, so this maze is probably going to attract me the most. The 1973 original “The Exorcist” starring Linda Blair will forever be one of the scariest movies of all time (that scene where she walks down the stairs in a backbend!), And we all know Universal will do. a fantastic job making sure this maze will haunt our dreams for the rest of the year!

Universal Monsters: Frankenstein’s Bride of Lives (Orlando and Hollywood Parks)

You can never go wrong with an old classic! Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives picks up where the classic 1935 Universal Pictures film The Bride of Frankenstein left off.

Guests will be immersed in history as “the bride becomes a scientist and begins her life mission to revive Frankenstein’s monster.” Her quest to uncover the key to eternal life will come at a cost, and the guests will soon find themselves caught up in a battle as they attempt to escape.

The curse of Pandora’s box (Hollywood)

“The Curse of Pandora’s Box” returns to Hollywood Horror Nights this year, and I warn you, it’s terrifying!

An ancient horror has returned to prey on those who are foolish enough to tempt the Fates with their curiosity and greed. Enter Pandoras Curiosity Shop, where his famous box is located. Once opened, all kinds of evil will be unleashed. Greek mythology is about to become your monstrous reality.

beetle juice (Orlando)

It’s show time! We hope this maze will be announced for Hollywood in the coming weeks as well, but so far it has only been announced for Orlando Park.

Say it once. Say it twice. Say it three times. It’s time to turn up the juice and see what unfolds as the original film comes to life, more twisted and terrifying than ever. Beetlejuice will haunt, taunt, and send you screaming out of the haunted house.

Hell torments you as you wander the checkered hallways and abandons you to your fate in the Hall of Lost Souls.

Hell threatens you through the model cemetery and participates in the fun of Dantes Inferno.

Be a part of the infamous dinner scene and witness Beetlejuices’ chaotic wedding. It’s show time!

The Orlando Halloween Horror Nights begin Friday, September 3, and the Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday, September 9. Select Orlando and Hollywood Horror Nights tickets and vacation packages are now on sale.

