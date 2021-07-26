Kangana Ranaut mourns death of fan in Himachal Pradesh landslide







Kangana Ranaut

Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut mourns the alleged death of a fan in a landslide accident in Himachal Pradeshs Kinnaur district on Sunday. According to reports, Deepa Sharma was among nine tourists who were killed when boulders dropped from multiple landslides crashed into their vehicle. She was a big fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and sweets also visited my house in Manali …. Oh !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Looks like a big jerk It’s more than tragic … Oh my God !!! Ranaut posted on his Instagram Stories, with a screenshot from a social media post that Sharma was one of the victims. Ranaut explained how she and Sharma have stayed in touch over the years. I still remember I was in Jaipur filming for Manikarnika and many fans were waiting in the lobby of my hotel, I didn’t pay attention to the crowd but they saw me and shouted that she didn’t give me time and gave me a hug. Since we kept in touch and today this horrible news and this too in the landslide accident in Himachal, I feel very bad, she wrote, sending her condolences to the family. and friends of Sharmas. The Queen actress, who is from Himachal Pradesh and has a home in Manali, has warned people not to travel to the popular tourist destination during the rainy season. Also to all people who travel in the mountains in the rain, know this is a terrible idea, landslides are natural in this weather, but due to the construction of many tunnels, highways and roads, we are disturbing the land. ‘natural balance and geometry of mountains and valleys all construction and bombing to drill and dig mountains and make tunnels and highways these landslides have become violent and too destructive, wrote Ranaut. Please refrain from visiting the Himalayas during this season. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri also expressed sorrow over Sharmas’ passing. Vivek Agnihotri.

Image Credit: IANS

OMG. I can’t believe Deepa is no more. I was told she died in a landslide today. Until 8 hours ago, she was sending pictures of the Himalayas. Such a lively and conscious person. Have no words. May God give strength to his family. Prayers, he tweeted. Ranaut is currently filming her next film Dhaakad in Budapest and preparing for the release of the political biopic Thalaivi, where she plays the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late J Jayalalithaa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/kangana-ranaut-mourns-death-of-fan-in-himachal-pradesh-landslide-1.80940934

