Must read! Check out the list of Bollywood actresses who miscarried before their first childbirth

MUMBAI: Whether it’s an ordinary citizen or a celebrity, losing a child is one of the biggest griefs that a couple often encounters in their marriage.

Speaking of miscarriages, this mainly occurs due to internal abnormalities during pregnancy which are affected by internal (biological), external (exertion of an external force or stimulus) irregularities, or a combination of both. Besides the damage she causes to the unborn fetus, the expectant mother also experiences a totality of physical, mental and emotional depressions, which can be cured with the help of certain therapies.

It takes a lot for a woman to enter motherhood for the very first time, while some unfortunate incidents (like miscarriages) also have a huge impact on her self-confidence, which she often becomes skeptical about. idea to design again. However, with the help of proper guidance and therapy, a woman overcomes her previous childbirth fears and finally embarks on motherhood without any hesitation.

Miscarriage is a very common and often natural occurrence that may not be totally eradicated depending on the crisis situation, but it can surely be avoided.

Here are some of the Bollywood celebrities who have opened up about a miscarriage:

1. Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

For strangers, the powerful Bollywood couple Shah Rukh and Gauri, married for 30 years now, had a miscarriage in 1997, before the birth of their eldest son, Aryan. SRK had revealed the same in public media during Sajid Khan’s show Yaaron Ki Baarat. Speaking about Gauris’ miscarriage, Shah Rukh said: “Before Aryan there were miscarriages, but when he was born a few days were difficult.” Today, the couple are blessed with three beautiful children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. The first two are all adults while AbRam, who is the youngest, is in school.

2. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty’s trip to motherhood was one hell of a roller coaster ride. During her first pregnancy, a very elated Shilpa was enjoying the best phase of her life. However, unfortunately, she miscarried at that time. At one event, Shilpa revealed, “So when I found out I was pregnant for the first time, I was overjoyed. And then I had a miscarriage and it was devastating. I thought I will never get pregnant again. And then I was diagnosed with APL Syndrome. Imagine someone as healthy as me was diagnosed with APS and I got very scared. I think when you think of motherhood it should be a very happy experience, not scary. “The actress is now blessed with two children with her husband Raj Kundra – her son Viaan and daughter Samisha.

3. Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar

In 1966, Bollywood actress Saira Banu married legendary (late) superstar Dilip Kumar, who was 22 years her senior. But as they say, love has no age! After 8 years, Saira became pregnant with Dilip and her first child in 1972, who was a son. However, during the eight months of her pregnancy (third trimester), her blood pressure suddenly increased and the baby strangled with the mother’s umbilical cord. Unfortunately, the doctors were unable to save their baby, due to which the duo miscarried. After this incident, Saira was never able to conceive again. However, the couple had no regrets and had accepted it as “God’s will”.

4. Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan

Prior to conceiving their son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011, former Bollywood couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao also suffered a miscarriage. Revealing the same thing in the public media years ago, Aamir said, “Kiran and I lost our baby. Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to avoid a miscarriage. The past 2 months have been a long time. fight for us. Ki and I need time to heal. “. Aamir is the father of two older children – his eldest son Junaid Khan and his younger daughter Ira Khan, whose biological mother is his first wife, Reena Dutta, with whom he was married for 15 years, before filing for divorce and to settle down with Kiran. After 15 more years, Khan and Rao have declared their official separation.

5. Kajol and Ajay Devgn

For the uninitiated, DDLJ celebrity and Bollywood actress Kajol, who is married to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, had a miscarriage just 2 years after their marriage due to an ectopic pregnancy. . Right after six weeks of her first pregnancy, they learned that the fetus possessed a major threat to Kajols’ health, due to which they had no choice but to abort. Revealing the same in a previous interview, Ajay had mentioned: “Yes, we lost our baby, but we have no regrets. It was an ectopic pregnancy. Kajol’s life was in danger. doctors informed us that they would have to operate, we gave them both the green light. ”. Currently, the powerful couple are fortunate to have two children – eldest daughter Nysa and younger son Yug.

We wish these courageous couples all the more power!

