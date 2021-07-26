Swara Bhasker distributes coffee to Bollywood paparazzi at airport

Indian celebrity culture is unique to our country. We idolize our celebrities, have paparazzi and news channels cover their every move and feel a certain sense of belonging in their victories. Especially when it comes to Bollywood, we were just a step away from declaring our actors as gods. This could be the reason why when we see our city B bigwigs doing something kind and human, we just kept amused. For this week’s celebrity news, we have Swara Bhasker, who was spotted at Mumbai Airport handing out coffees to all the photographers stationed there. How not to approve?

Credit: Instagram / Viral Bhayani

Celebrity gestures

It’s easy to believe that since Bollywood actors always get so much attention, they’re in a league above all of us. Watching a celebrity perform mundane, everyday tasks is almost bewildering. A few years ago, it was Sara Ali Khan who was applauded for carrying her own suitcases through the airport. Today is the gentle Swaras gesture. The belief that they are human after all is still very surprising.

Credit: Instagram / ManavManglani

It is, on the contrary, the kind of celebrity culture that we should be propagating. Instead of touting Bollywood as gods from another world, letting them be is the new normal for 2021. Kya Milega knowing which actress just got out of the farmer’s market? Promoting good deeds like Swara here makes more sense, not only because it breaks the stereotype of celebrity culture, but adds to the narrative that they are just people at the end of the day, trying to win. their lives in the public eye.

The real MVPs

While we can’t deny the demand for celebrity information, enough light should be kept on the celebrities who actually use their celebrity. For example, Shraddha Kapoor provides financial support to photographers during COVID-19 or Sonu Sood goes out of his way to help others – these must be the benchmark for the new Indian celebrity.

Main image credit: Viral Bhayani