Find out how Vicky Kaushal celebrates six years of “Masaan”





Forever Grateful, was the legend cited by Vicky Kaushal on her social media post celebrating the sixth anniversary of her film, Masaan. From that shy Masaan boy to a handsome Bollywood dude who is currently dating Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, Vickys Journey into the film industry is kind of a fairy tale. Vicky Kaushals Masaan’s first film ended six years old. Actors Richa Chadda, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra were also part of the film. On this special occasion, the actor shared some photos on his Instagram account. The first photo seems to come from the sets of the film in which Vicky is facing the sky with her eyes closed wearing her character’s outfit. The bottom of the photo which is a cloudy sky and gray water. The second photo is a group photo of Vicky with some of the film crew members. Fans of the actors and supporters filled the comments section of the post with appreciation for the film and congratulations to Vicky Kaushal. He also posted a video of a car shortly after the footage, in which he enjoys the song called Tu Kisi Rail Si from the movie Masaan. It ends with Vicky sending viewers a kiss. He captioned the video, From me to you, for all the love you gave so much more than I ever dreamed of, probably more than I deserve. Thank you very much for these 6 wonderful years! Aap hain toh main hu, aapka pyaar nahi toh main kuch bhi nahi. Masaan had two side stories one of which was about the budding love between poetry-loving Shalu Gupta, led by Shweta Tripathi and a passionate and ambitious engineering student, Deepak, played by Vicky Kaushal. Deepak belongs to the Dom community, responsible for burning pyres on the Ghat, while Shalu comes from a higher caste family. Critics in the film media have praised the actors in the film. As one of the reviewers from that time put it: Vicky and Shweta are making exceptionally impressive debuts. The first, above all, surprises with its nuanced and absolutely credible performance. Richa had a difficult role to play and as expected of her, she does a great job of it. But sometimes it feels like his performance is a bit too internalized and maybe an obvious flicker of emotion might have worked better under certain circumstances. Mishra is brilliant. Masaan has also received overwhelming criticism from the international mainstream media. Allan Hunter in Screen Daily Cannes wrote: “Vicky Kaushal brings a left charm to Deepak and Richa Chadda invests long-suffering Devi with a weary and unwavering determination to move forward. Vicky Kaushal now has a handful of projects in her kitty to pursue. Vicky will next be seen in Aditya Dhars’ film The Immortal Ashwatthama. He also has Sardar Udham Singh and Mr. Lele in the pipeline.

