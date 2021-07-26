Ananya Panday Says She’s Going To See BFF Shanaya Kapoor For Love Advice: She’s a very bad person but | Bollywood





Ananya Panday said she turns to her best friend Shanaya Kapoor for love advice. Ananya also revealed the best advice Shanaya has ever given her, but admitted that she had yet to follow it. During an appearance on Feet Up With The Stars, Ananya Panday said that Shanaya Kapoor was the one to go to when she needed relationship advice. She is a very bad person but I always go to her. I don’t know why, she joked. The best love advice she gave me was to relax and stop acting like crazy. But I still have to follow through on this, she continued. On the show, Ananya also opened up about her equation with Shanaya and Suhana Khan, who have been her best friends since childhood. For me, mujhe nahi lagta ki meri family sirf chaar logon ki hai (I don’t think my family consists of only four members). I feel like I have a really big family because I grew up around Suhana and Shanaya, and we have so many memories together. Even when Shanaya’s mother (Maheep Kapoor) was pregnant with her, I used to lie on her mother’s stomach, so I feel like Shanaya and I have a connection even before her birth, she said. See also: Inside Kareena Kapoors, Sunday Night Meet Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, and a Girl Gang Ananya revealed that when they were younger, she played Mother Mother with Suhana and Shanaya, a game that involved them emulating their mothers – Bhavana Pandey, Gauri Khan, and Maheep Kapoor. Ananya is set to make her Pan-Indian debut with Puri Jagannadhs Liger, which also stars Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer. The film will be released in five languages ​​- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. She also has Shakun Batras next door, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, in the pipeline.

