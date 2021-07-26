Olympic broadcasters limit sexual images of female athletes | Entertainment





TOKYO (AP) At the Olympics aimed at setting the highest level of television standards, the Tokyo Games broadcast manager tries to ban overly sexualized images of female athletes. The allure of sport, not sex appeal, is a mantra Olympic officials are pushing in an effort to achieve gender equality on the field of play and on screen. You will not see in our coverage some of the things that we have seen in the past, with details and close-ups of body parts, Olympic Broadcasting Services chief executive Yiannis Exarchos said on Monday. This can be difficult with advanced technology for filming sports such as beach volleyball, gymnastics, swimming, and track where the uniforms of female athletes can be skinny and skinny. Gymnasts from Germany sent a message for uniforms, they believe they were exploiting their sexuality by competing in Tokyo by wearing unitards that covered their legs to their ankles. A stronger protest was made this month away from the Olympics. At a European beach handball event, Norwegian women refused to play in bikini bottoms and instead wanted to wear tight shorts. They were fined for breaking dress rules. The International Olympic Committee does not govern these kinds of rules for individual sports, but it manages OBS and controls the Tokyo broadcast output shown to the world. What we can do is make sure our blanket doesn’t highlight or feature in a particular way what people are wearing, Exarchos said. To achieve this, the IOC has updated Representation guidelines orient all Olympic sports and their rights holders towards a fair and gender-equitable broadcast of their events. The advice consists in particular not to focus unnecessarily on appearance, clothing or private parts of the body and to reframe or eliminate a sartorial dysfunction … in order to respect the integrity of the athlete. Olympic goals go beyond ending sexualized images, Exarchos said. More women’s and mixed events are on the Olympic program and are scheduled on a larger scale. The women’s finals are held after the men’s team volleyball and handball finals. We in the media have yet to do all we can do, Exarchos said, while claiming progress over the past 15 years. This is something that we need to be frank and open (about) among ourselves. This is a theme for the Tokyo Olympics, whose adviser on gender equality criticized the Japanese media by sharing the stage Monday with the head of Olympic broadcasting. It’s really gender biased, said Naoko Imoto, who swam for Japan at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and now works for UNICEF, the United Nations human rights agency. ‘child. Many channels consider female athletes (as) daughters or wives or mothers and not really as pure athletes, she said. Most of them also pay special attention to looks saying … they are beautiful or sexy. The Tokyo Olympics have been positioned as a chance to lead change in Japanese society and embrace diversity. Imoto said she hopes Japanese media and sports officials will talk after the Games about the standards of representation. They are powerful and they are also beautiful, but they are not only women, said Imoto, they are athletes. More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.galvnews.com/news_ap/entertainment/article_733601e4-bd07-5fd1-b186-92ed7cad9118.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos