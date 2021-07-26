Alia Bhatt is doing it again! Actor shares London Olympics photo as ongoing Tokyo games, Entertainment News

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has blundered again and internet users can’t take it anymore!

At the start of the Tokyo Olympics, many celebrities took to their social media to cheer on the national team. Alia also shared photos to support our athletes.

Inspired by his Instagram stories, the “Highway” actor sent his best wishes to the Indian contingent at the current Tokyo Olympics, but unfortunately posted the wrong photo.

“Good luck to the Indian contingent,” reads Alia’s story.

The photo was from the opening ceremony of the London Olympics with a Tokyo 2021 hashtag and showed the Indian contingent, led by Sushil Kumar, who sparked laughter galore.

For those unpaid, Kumar, an Olympic medalist is currently behind bars on murder charges. However, the mishap quickly caught the attention of Internet users. Many users were shocked, while others gave him an update on the life of wrestler Sushil Kumar.

Meanwhile, before Alia, Bollywood actor and Indian theater personality Tisca Chopra was the first to launch the goofup game. After Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics, she sent her greetings but attached the photo of Indonesian weightlifter Aisah Windy Cantika instead of Chanus. Tokyo Olympics: Tisca Chopra cheated for mistaking silver medalist Mirabai Chanu for Indonesian wrestler