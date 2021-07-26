Atlantic City Hotels Like Hard Rock, Harrahs Step Up Investment in Entertainment, Dining After Challenging Year | Travel

You can bet on new experiences and big name stars returning to Atlantic City this summer.

After COVID-19 turned casinos into ghost towns last year, New Jersey’s waterfront gambling wonderland is investing in new dining and entertainment options to keep tourists busy when not are not at slot machines or tables.

Headliners like Guns N Roses and Pitbull are on deck to perform at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in the coming months, while Harrahs Resort recently launched its immersive concept Poolside Vibe Dining and announced that Jersey Shore’s DJ Pauly D is back at The Pool. After Dark nightlife spot in September.

And Showboat, which closed as a hotel-casino in 2014 only to reopen two years later as a no-gambling hotel, opened a massive new arcade in May.

At Hard Rock, which just celebrated its third anniversary last month, the resort recently announced its commitment of at least $ 20 million to boost property appeal, including refitting around 90 oceanfront suites and amenities. , and adding a Starbucks near its promenade entrance, with more slot machines and table games. All standard rooms also received new flat-screen TVs and LED lighting.

The hotel is also expected to announce the opening of a new restaurant soon this summer, adding to the dining lineup that already includes fine dining such as Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, Kuro for Japanese cuisine and Il Mulino New York for Italian cuisine, as well as more casual places like the Hard Rock Cafe, YOUYU Noodle Bar and Fish & Co.

Those looking for a fun culinary adventure at the Hard Rock Hotel know to head to Sugar Factory, a candy palace known for its huge, steaming candy-flavored alcoholic tumblers and quirky menu items like Rainbow Sliders ($ 25 ), mini burgers served on different bright colors. -colorful breads.

The hotel is also home to a White House Subs outpost, a newer and more convenient location of the famous sandwich shop on Arctic Ave. which has attracted celebrities and repeat customers since 1946.

Several of the Hard Rock Hotels restaurants offer dining on the boardwalk that extends beyond their interior spaces. And visitors who enjoy a nice view of the beach should head to Balcony Bar during the summer months, which overlooks the kiddie-packed Steel Pier and offers cocktails and a new pizza menu.

The massive investment of new money will also go towards improving the sound of two of the Hard Rocks entertainment venues, Etess Arena and Sound Waves, as well as improving the indoor pool and meeting space and convention.

Meanwhile, Harrahs Resort Atlantic City recently launched Vibe Dining at its indoor pool complex that turns into The Pool After Dark nightclub in the evening.

Guests who book this experience in the pool area, enclosed in a glass dome and surrounded by tropical plants, will be served lovely cocktails and dishes as the organized madness unfolds around them. One moment a woman with a fishtail might be waving in the pool, and the next a fire dancer twirling a flaming stick. There’s also a DJ, a woman dancing inside a giant transparent floating ball in the pool, and acrobats.

The food is served in a family style and you can expect to pay for the atmosphere as the menu includes items like lobster stuffed with truffles and cheese ($ 115 for two to share); a shell tower ($ 150 for two); Dim Sum ($ 41); a mushroom and wild vegetable flatbread ($ 16); Smoked Watermelon Burrata ($ 24); Sushi Mixer Plate ($ 95); and a 40 oz. Steak Tomahawk ($ 195).

Vibe Dining takes place on Friday and Saturday evenings between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., before a more club-like vibe sets in from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

While there is no swimming at night, the pool is open during the day for an additional charge which varies depending on the day and whether you are staying overnight at the hotel.

For those booking select appointments at Harrahs Resort’s spa, where the menu includes everything from a mini manicure ($ 16) to an essential $ 140 massage, complimentary pool passes will be provided.

If Vibe Dining isn’t your thing, upscale Harrahs restaurants also offer Gordon Ramsay Steak, including UK TV chefs Roasted Beef Wellington ($ 60), Smoked Wagyu Beef Tartare ($ 24), and Sticky Toffee. Pudding ($ 13). Other fine dishes can be found here at Martoranos Italian Restaurant and Oshi Modern Asian Kitchen.

When looking for a casual meal, head to AC Burger Co., Pin-Up Pizza, or Guys Sammich Joint. The hotel’s new Caesars Eats option also allows overnight guests to order room service at most of the property’s restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay Steak, from the convenience of their mobile phones.

On the entertainment front, DJ Pauly D returns to The Pool After Dark for six dates, starting September 4 and October 30, with more nights to be announced later. And Blood, Sweat & Tears (October 16) are among the bands performing at Harrahs.

For the big guys with cash to spend, another new experience is available for those visiting the Hard Rock Hotel. Starting this month, Hard Rock Air, a new 30-seat VIP air charter service run by Ultimate Jet Charters, will offer flights to Atlantic City from Farmingdale in Long Island, White Plains in Westchester and towns like Norfolk. , Richmond, Baltimore and Cincinnati. Packages include private airport check-in, free airport parking, overnight accommodations, and ground transportation to and from Atlantic City International Airport.

Those looking for a more laid-back experience can head to the family-run Lucky Snake, which bills itself as the largest arcade in the East, located in the former Showboat casino.

2021 New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.