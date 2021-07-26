We spotted NRI Karan Abbott and Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey at a lavish Mumbai hotel

It is absolutely surreal to know and learn about all of those individuals and professionals, who, even in the midst of difficult times, make sure to keep on their way and work on more business ideas that if they do materialize, maybe even change the business game. Today’s entrepreneurs work with modern business ideas and approaches and ensure that they deliver value to people and have a positive impact on their lives through whatever they plan to create. Karan Abbott did the same. Who is this business gentleman, you ask? Well, Karan Abbott is an NRI who has made a name for himself both in India and abroad, living between London, Dubai and Delhi.

What has created more buzz around him recently is his meeting with the Bollywood actor and his old friend Chunky Pandey. The photo that has surfaced shows the two talented beings together, posing after their dinner at Mumbai’s Taj Land’s End. Speaking of Karan Abbott, this passionate entrepreneur has already made waves in the business world as the proud founder of several commodities companies. Karan Abbott has established herself in niches such as real estate, currency trading, agri-food exports, logistics, finance and development.

Reports say Chunky Pandey and Karan Abbott know each other from London and meet First in London via mutual friends, but this time they have met one on one. The two have had personal tragedies recently with the passing of Chunkys’ mother and the loss of her grandfather by Karan so recently that they met to recall old memories as they met in London. The two were seen smiling and posing for the photo and seemed delighted to meet. Over dinner at Taj Land’s End, the two had a lot of discussion about fun-family-business.

Aside from being one of the main entrepreneurs that he is, Karan Abbott is also a humanitarian who, especially during the Covid time, has stepped forward to help those in need. On the other hand, Chunky Pandey, father of main Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey, has remained a popular actor in the Hindi film industry over the years. He has also made headlines with his companies, and the recent meeting between him and Karan Abbott also made more headlines.