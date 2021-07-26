Entertainment
Imlie Vishwa Gulati actor reveals he had no money to pay rent during pandemic
Imlie actor Vishwa Gulati has had to deal with financial problems during the pandemic. He had to move to Delhi because he was unable to pay the rent on his house.
Vishwa Gulati plays Kunal in the Imlie series.
Actor Vishwa Gulati recently joined the cast of Imlie as Kunal. Her character will marry Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) in the series. In an exclusive conversation with AajTak.in, Vishwa Gulati spoke about financial problems during the pandemic and his departure from Mumbai because he had no money to pay his rent.
VISHWA GULATI EXHAUSTED ITS SAVINGS DURING THE PANDEMIC
Imlie is one of the top 5 shows on the charts. Vishwa Gulati thought that grabbing a role in the series was a good opportunity. He said: “A lot of actors didn’t have jobs because of the pandemic. Shows were cut and shoots didn’t take place. Even I didn’t have a job. I auditioned for another show, but I didn’t have a role in that series, but I got a role in Imlie. A month after the audition, I was offered Imlie. The series is working so well, I thought this was a good opportunity for me.
VISHWA MUST RETURN TO HIS HOME TOWN BECAUSE HE CANNOT PAY RENT
Speaking about the problems encountered during the pandemic, he added: “I am not such a big actor, so I also had to face many difficulties during the pandemic. I was faced with financial problems because all of my Savings were exhausted. I lived in Mumbai for three years, but had to return to Delhi during the pandemic because I didn’t even have the money to pay the rent on my house in Mumbai. The owner of my rented house was even ready to cut the rent. So, I had no choice but to go to Delhi. “
However, after obtaining Imlie, Vishwa’s problems were resolved to some extent. Speaking about the show, Vishwa said, “Filming is going really well. Although I joined the show in the middle and everything is new to me, I share a great bond with everyone on sets. I’m very happy that all of them are realistic actors and my bond with everyone has become very good. I didn’t feel like I was new to the show. I melded very well with everyone. am opposite Mayuri on the show and she is very down to earth. Everyone on set has become friends. Currently the character on the show is positive and if there is a change later on it will be depending on the request of the story. “
Vishwa Gulati has appeared in a few TV shows and commercials. Previously, he had been seen on MTV Troll Police and Ishqbaaz.
