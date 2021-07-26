Paris Hilton wants a “real simple life” | Entertainment





Paris Hilton has finished going to parties. The 40-year-old socialite is ready for the real simple life with her fiancé Carter Reum as these days she’d much rather be home with their dogs than in town and she even got rid of her famous box of night Club Paris, which has been transformed into a movie theater. She said: I’m an adult now, so now this room is a movie theater. I’ve been to parties so much. I never thought I would say that. I used to live for the nightlife. Now I don’t care. I love being at home watching Netflix and cooking with my love and our puppies. It’s nice to be with someone where you don’t even want to go out because it’s more fun to be at home together. I have lived 10 million lives. I am ready for the real simple life. And the heiress admitted she was an undercover nerd with surprising hobbies. She told Stella magazine: I’m definitely an undercover nerd. I’ve always been like that. I’m really into video games, crypto, tech, and gadgets. I like going to arcades to play racing car games or fighting games like Mortal Kombat. A lot of people don’t believe it, but I am very shy. Paris who opened up about the abuse she suffered at boarding school in her documentary This Is Paris made up a character before starring in The Simple Life and she admitted that people not realizing who she really was was a great shield against the public criticism. She said: When I got out of school at 18 I didn’t want to think about [the abuse] so I invented this brand new character, a Barbie doll with a perfect life. [Because of The Simple Life] the world just saw me like that, so I was like, okay. When the media spoke negatively about me, I just said to myself, that’s not even who I am. I’m the smartest because I invented this character and I laugh to the bank. Nothing could hurt me. It was like carrying a shield.

