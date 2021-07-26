Get inspired by these 40+ Bollywood Celebrity Approved Makeup Looks!

Crossing the 40-year mark immediately leads to several insecurities. This makes you a victim of the infamous Log kya kahenge ideology. You immediately change your dress style, makeup regime, try to look mature. You kill your inner diva to fit in with the societal norms of a 40+ year old woman.

While you are too busy wondering what a woman over 40 should look like and what she should avoid, our Bollywood actresses defied all makeup restrictions and graciously pulled off their fabulous 40 year old look and more ! If you’re thinking about the dos and don’ts of your 40+ year old makeup, get inspired by these divas from B-Town!

Smoky eyes by Smokin Aish

Image credit: aishwarya rai bachchan instagram

For all those people who think that 40+ means a light kajal and probably no eyeliner, take inspiration from our Cannes queen, mother of a child, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 47 years old! Dark kajal, black eyeliner with nude makeup on the rest of your face is perfect if you don’t want to indulge in dark undertones of lipstick or blush! This look is stylish and will fit perfectly into any important event, whether it’s an office party or a cocktail party!

Sushmita Sen’s Bong Babe look

Image Credit: sushmita sen instagram

40+ and think you can’t brag about the Bong Bindi look? Are you really a Bengali without wearing this beautiful bindi on special occasions? Even if you are not Bengali (read more about Bengali women’s beauty secrets), take inspiration from our Bong Babe Sushmita Sen who achieves this look like a queen! Even though she has a light makeup paired with the bindi, we recommend that you go all out with a thick winged eyeliner, red lipstick, and highlighted cheekbones! The best part about this look is that no matter how much makeup you apply, people will always put you in the sanskaari category given the pujo look this makeup gives!

Rekha’s too strong look

For anyone who thinks makeup should be minimal after a certain age, have you ever seen Rekha attend awards shows or any function? Lipstick, Eye liner, kajal, mascara, Rekha applies it all! Rekha single-handedly stops all those who condemn those who are over 40 and wear makeup! This 66 year old Bollywood diva is straightforwardly a makeup queen who shamelessly wears loud makeup and inspires us all with her daring looks every day!

Play it subtle like Madhuri Dixit Nene

Image Credit: madhuri dixit nene instagram

Talking about Bollywood divas and not mentioning Madhuri Dixit? It would be a crime! This look is for all women who want to put on makeup but not too hard. If you want to stick with subtle and sophisticated makeup, Madhuri should be your inspiration. She almost always makes her eyes light, wears eyeliner. Touch up her cheekbones with light undertones and cover them with dark lipstick. In this particular look, she is also seen wearing flowers in her hair which is a perfect blend of fashion and elegance! This look will satisfy your urge to put on makeup and silence all those people who feel threatened by loud makeup.

Choose purple like Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Image Credit: shilpa shetty kundra instagram

After a certain age, we tend to stick to certain colors when it comes to makeup. We go with browns and golds. Our most look turns out to be trying on the color red. However, our yoga queen Shilpa Shetty breaks up the monotony with shades of purple (read more about eye shadows)! What about that look that makes you feel like she’s doing everything wrong? Nothing, right? So what are you waiting for? Make your eyes purple, rose yellow, or whatever you like and if you’re feeling too , color your hair in the same shade!

We hope you enjoyed this article and that you are now going to wear the type of makeup you want! If you want to read more such articles, stay tuned to Her Zindagi!