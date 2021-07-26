11 Bollywood Celebrities We Love To Love For All The Right Reasons!

People in India love to adore Bollywood actors. We call them stars and we always find ways to take a closer look at their personalities. Through social media platforms and their public profiles, we see what their real world looks like.

There are many people in Bollywood with “superstar” tags associated with their names, but only a few genuine celebrities have managed to create an irreplaceable place in our hearts.



These actors have repeatedly given reasons to love them.From actively presenting themselves for the people of their own country to expressing their intrepid opinions on issues that really matter, these celebrities have managed to be part of the no-frills celebrity club.



Seedhi Baat, No Bakwaas isn’t just a sticky cola line ad, but it accurately sums up our feelings for these celebrities. Read on!

1. Shefali Shah



Shefali Shah

When Shefali Shah is not playing, she can be seen cooking, painting and posting healthy daily content on her Instagram account. As the industry she belongs to continues to feature women in the 1940s with Mummy-Chachi roles, she romanticized Manav Kaul in Ajeeb Dastaans. Outside of her groundbreaking performances in countless films and Emmy winner Delhi Crime, Shefali Shah is one person we can never hate.

She has vowed to play a role that suits her age. In an interview with TOI in 2009, she promised to choose roles from her generation. She reportedly said: “I realized I had always played with older women, but now I have made a conscious decision to only play my age. There is so much more to her, and all of her candid interviews. and his social media posts are proof of that!

Lesser Known Fact: In 2009, she won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress in The Last Lear.



2. Sushmita Sen



Sushmita Sen

If we compile a list of the reasons why we love Sushmita Sen, we can easily run out of words. Besides her iconic Miss Universe victory, she’s also a humble and down-to-earth person in real life. While many actresses think twice about choosing motherhood over career, Sen adopted two daughters and never looked back. In an industry where women are often judged for what they love, she has always followed her heart.

Her last outing as actress Aarya was declared a success by her fans. Sen is currently preparing for the second season.

Lesser Known Fact: She’s a celebrity who doesn’t mind repeating her clothes and shoes.

3. Pankaj Tripathi



Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood’s most beloved fictional daddy is also loved offscreen. His simplicity and dedication to acting have always won him praise. He’s always talked about his humble beginnings and how he fought and did odd jobs to eventually get admitted to the National School Of Drama. Despite difficult circumstances, Tripathi never gave up his acting career and his dreams.

Today he lives with his wife in a bungalow facing the sea, and he shared photos of Grah pooja, which instantly declared him a fan favorite celebrity. He shares his life’s big and small social media victories with his fans, which is one of the reasons fans have always found a reason to love him.

Lesser Known Fact: During festivals, Tripathi played the role of a girl in her village’s natak and was always praised for her acting skills.

4. Sonu Sood



Sonu sood

It won’t be a stretch to call Sonu Sood a human version of Sunshine. He may have played a villain in several of his films, but he turned out to be a messiah in real life, in the midst of the pandemic. Sonu Sood has led significant efforts to help the country fight Covid-19. Last year he helped migrant workers reach their hometowns. This year he set up oxygen and hospital beds for many patients.

Lesser Known Fact: Sonu Sood started his acting career attending college modeling events and earning around Rs.4,500 per month. He participated in the Grasim M. India competition and reached the top five.

5. Vikrant Massey



Vikrant massey

He started his career at the age of 16. He made his acting debut in 2004 with the TV show Kahaan Hoon Main. However, he only came into the limelight after playing the role of Shyam Madan Singh on Colors TV’s popular show Balika Vadhu. From television he made a rapid transition to films. He was noticed in Ranveer Singhs Lootera, and there was no looking back for the actor. His commendable work includes Dil Dhadakne Do, Death In The Gunj, Chapaak, and Cargo.

He’s not only respected for his job, but the way he protects his personal life says a lot about the kind of person he is. People love it for its simplicity.

Lesser known fact: He was out for a Diwali dinner at Out of the Blue restaurant in Pali Hill, Mumbai, when someone from the Star Network spotted him. He was then offered a role on a prime-time TV show.



6. Sanjay Mishra



Sanjay

“I loved doing Bunty Aur Babli. I love working with Rohit Shetty. I just shot for Dilwale. Kuch bhi karva leta hai mujhse (he makes me do anything)! Sanjay Mishra said in a 2015 interview with Rediff. He is as modest as he meets him in real life. He is an ordinary person at heart. When he shoots, he misses the house, so his family sends him pictures of what his children are doing.

In 2015 he said: When I shoot my wife sends pictures of what the kids are doing right now. During the holidays, my family accompanies me on my stays outdoors. Now Pal knows the difference between filming and dubbing. The shooting means his father will be away for a long time. Dubbing means hell is back for lunch! ”.

Lesser known fact: The 1999 World Cup series became his first stepping stone to success. His character of Apple Singh in commercials rose to fame and he became the face of the channel.



7. Ratna Pathak Shah



Ratna

While most of her peers choose to remain silent about the gaps and disparities between men and women in Bollywood, Ratna has always shamelessly expressed her views. She once asked audiences in an interview why they keep watching bad movies.

In an interview with Rediff, she said: Some films demand more from actors, and these are the kinds of films that will hopefully help change the type of films made in India. Why are we so happy with Kick and Humshakals? Why do we tolerate this? Are we not educated and intelligent people? It’s not entertainment, at least not for me.

From loving her for her incredible performances to appreciating her for having her own fearless voice, Ratna has always been loved by people.

Lesser Known Fact: Ratna and her husband and actor Naseer proudly say they are the last liberals. They never let any stigma or social cliché get in the way of their unconventional lives.

8. Gul Panag



Gul Panag

Besides standing out as an actor with quirky and quirky projects like Dor, Dhoop, Manorma Six Feet Under, Turning 30, and a star show plus Kashmir, there are plenty of other reasons to love Gul.

When not juggling her roles as a part-time actress and full-time super mom, she works closely with the Colonel Shamsher Singh Foundation, an NGO that works for various causes including gender equality. , education and disaster management. She participated in the India Against Corruption movement with Anna Hazare. She also provided support to farmers protesting against Farm Bills on the Delhi border.

Lesser known fact: In addition to being a serial half marathon runner, she is an avid biker, a certified pilot. She also won hearts when she made her racetrack debut in Mahindra Racing’s all-new M4Electro at the Calafat circuit in Catalonia, Spain.

9. R. Madhavan



madhavan

A healthy celebrity and a good full-time human being. His social media accounts are bombarded with offers and compliments. He is down to earth and a complete family man. The way he interacts with his fans on social media proves he’s got his heart in the right place. During the lockdown, Madhavan also gave fans a glimpse of his beautiful terraced garden. Mumbai’s terrace has a new fruit, he wrote alongside a video he posted earlier in 2020.

Lesser known fact: A caring Maddy once gave her support to Chennai-based charity The Banyan. He has appeared in several charity musicals. Not many people know that he previously participated as a guest cook and cooked dosas to help raise forty-five thousand rupees for a charity in Chennai.



10. Abhay Déol



Abhay Deol

His last name is a label that could draw presumptions about his rights, but Deol has carved his career in the entertainment industry. His name is synonymous with quirky and underrated. He has raised his voice as a celebrity against many of the unfair practices he sees in his industry.

Fans have often expressed how Hindi cinema could never do justice to the kind of talent Deol possesses.

Lesser Known Fact: His role as Ek Chalis Ki Last Local was a very well-written character, and fans still love him for the film, but he has already shared his fears related to the film. He said, I get a lot of fans telling me it’s their favorite movie of mine. I was petrified when the movie came out because What’s the Highlight, one of the villains (there are a lot of good-looking, wacky, bad characters in this movie) ties me up and tries to rape me. With a bullet stuck in my mouth (2nd photo above)! I remember thinking that people will laugh with me or me. Thank goodness it worked! It was one of my favorite scripts, read his post.

11. Taboo



Taboo

An irreplaceable jewel, an incredible actor and a warm human being! Award-winning actress Tabu has never let pressures and company rules dictate her personal life. She is single and happy. Her romantic adventures may have made the headlines several times, but Tabu has definitely reaffirmed that she has no qualms or regrets about choosing celibacy.

In an interview, she once said, I don’t think single is a bad word. There may have been a stigma attached to being single in the past, but not anymore. Your happiness comes from a lot of things unrelated to the status of your relationship. Alone you can handle your loneliness but with a bad partner; what could follow would be worse than any loneliness.

Tabu is loved and adored by his cinematic fraternity as much as his fans and hardcore moviegoers love his.

Lesser known fact: an otherwise Tabu loves her hair. She is very fond of long dark hair and considers it to be her most important asset. She vowed never to cut her hair, even if a role demands it.