KFC identifies actor Priya Malik while congratulating gold medalist wrestler





KFC India, in a now deleted tweet, tagged the wrong Priya to send congratulations and Twitterati decided to “fry” the food chain. KFC wanted to congratulate wrestler Priya Malik, who won a gold medal at the World Cadet Wrestling Championships. in Budapest, Hungary, but mistakenly tagged actor and poet-performer Priya Malik, the latter Malik in question had a hilarious response. Tagging the actor, KFC India tweeted: “Gold in Hungary makes us hungry for celebration.” She replied, “I only wear gold and I’m always hungry @KFC_India. Bad label,” with laughing emojis. Priya didn’t stop on this comeback, but then roasted KFC in a number of tweets. In one, she wrote: “Dear Twitter, #Wrestling ke zamaane main, aap waali poetry #PriyaMalik dhoond chuke hain!” The line plays to its own Hindi performance poetry “2019 Mein 1999”. The poem is about finding old-fashioned romance in modern times. The tweet draws a parallel; in translation: “In the era of wrestling, you came across poetry In another tweet, Priya said: “Vaise ghar by jab bhi pati se ladaai hoti hai tab bhi gold main hee jeetti hoon,” (“Whenever there is a fight with my husband at home, I am the one who wins gold “). Vaise ghar by jab bhi pati se ladaai hoti hai tab bhi or principal hee jeeetti hoon – Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) July 25, 2021 Internet users hilariously trolled KFC on the goof-up. One user suggested that the food chain provide Priya with a free meal for life, to which she replied “I agree.” kfc should give you a free lunch for life – Harpal Sinh (@ Hs89Sinh) July 25, 2021 Another user dragged KFC on a “half-cooked chicken”. @KFC_India is always in a hurry. From half-cooked chicken to tweets. – Aujwalya Jyotizit (@Aujwalya_) July 25, 2021 One Twitter user was sympathetic to the social media manager potentially responsible for the confusion. Think about the poor social media manager. Galti ho gayi, maaf kar do usko. We are all human. But they can get you involved as an influencer / brand ambassador @PriyaSometimes– Jassisays (@jasmeetarora) July 26, 2021 Some people have found a positive conclusion to what happened. Power is your words and whoever has the power to fight has one thing in common. Women. Thank you both – Karishma Sain (@KarishmaSain) July 25, 2021 Wrestler Priya Malik probably wouldn’t mind KFC’s blunder too much, enjoying her win. In the final bout of the 73kg category, Priya beat Kesniya Patapovich 5-0 to claim the title in Budapest. The news comes just a day after Mirabai Chanu made history in Tokyo by winning India’s first ever silver medal in weightlifting, which was also the first in their campaign. She regularly won gold medals at home after clinching the yellow metal at the 2019 Khelo India Games in Pune before repeating the feat at the 17th School Games in New Delhi. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

