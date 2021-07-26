Entertainment
Patterson LWS ready for quarter-finals | Information, Sports activities, Jobs
BELLWOOD Eight groups remain in the 23-team Dean Patterson Little World knockout streak that hosted 15 video games on Saturday and Sunday in the Bellwood Little League area.
The quarterfinals now begin with Thompson Pharmacy dealing with Sylvan Veterinary at 6pm and Park House taking advantage of Cambria north at 8am.
Two more quarter-final matches can take place on Tuesday with the semi-finals on Thursday and the Championship and Comfort scheduled for Saturday night.
The following is a recap of Saturday video games:
n Masonic Lodge beat Sheetz of the Altoona Unbiased Youth League, 22-10, behind Noah Staines, who hitting for the round, produced six runs and was the profitable pitcher.
n Penn Med knocked out Loretto Legion, 15-6, as Eli Adams produced 5 runs, DeShawn Hartsfield produced 4 runs and profitable pitcher Levi Hamilton struck out 12 batters and produced two runs.
n Parker McConnell struck out 12 batters to help Gallitzin Gremlins defeat ERA Sports, 6-2.
n Bradyn Companion struck out 10 at bat and Lucas Gonzalez had two hits in the Pinecroft Firemens 7-4 win over Dean Patterson.
n Montae Andrews struck out 10 at bat and produced three runs in LS Fiores’ 14-6 win over Martin Oil. Luca DiCiurcio drove in 4 and Dominic Verticelli drove three.
n Thomas Brouse hit in 5, DeShawn Hudson led in 4 and Carter McConnell had three RBIs in Holsingers Plumbings’ 19-1 win over Logan Township’s Sheetz.
n Sylvan Veterinary slipped former Burgmeiers Hauling, 5-4, with profitable pitcher Tyler Lightner getting a number of hits and leading into a run.
The next ones are the recaps for Sunday:
n Emma Marasco produced three runs and profitable pitcher Anthony Riccio struck out eight in Park Houses’ 16-9 win over Pinecroft Firefighters.
n Cambria North beat LS Fiore, 6-2, as Zaire Kirsch hit a homerun and Zak Kirsch took the win with 10 strikeouts.
n Brendan Miller struck out 9 and Brayden Pike produced three runs in Greenwood Meadows’ 11-4 win over Masonic Lodge.
n Yellow Spring Hardwood shut out the Bellwood Eagles, 12-0, with Ethan Reffner driving in three points and Latrell Barron in two.
n Alex Glasgow took the win and also did a home run and produced 5 points in Thompson Pharmacys’ 13-5 win over Holsingers Plumbing. Justin Pfeffer produced three runs for Thompson.
n Sylvan Veterinary had two hits each from profitable pitchers Carter Harman and Tyler Lightner in an 8-2 win over Cresson Lions / Legion.
n Audree Rickens and Cameron Coudreit each had a number of hits and scored a point in Gallitzin Gremlins’ 11-5 victory over Greenfield Electrical. Colvin Mallory struck out 9 sticks for the win.
SATURDAY
MASONIC LODGE 22, SHEETZ (AIYBL) 10: A number of Staines 4 hits (ML). WPStaines. LPGreenleaf. SOStaines 7, Greenleaf 2.
PENN MED 15, LORETTO LEGION 6: multiple hits Hartfield, Hamilton, Adams (PM); Vinglish, Mento (LL). WPHamilton. LPV French. SOHamilton 12, Vinglish 5.
GALLITZIN GREMLINS 6, ERA SPORTS 2: A number of hitsCoudriet (GG); Eakins (ERA). WPMcConnell. LPSheehan. SOMcConnell 12.
PINECROFT POMPIER 7, DEAN PATTERSON 4: Several hitsGonzalez (PF); Brazil (DP). WP Companion. LPLlong. SOCompanion 10, long 4.
LS FIORE 14, MARTIN OIL 6: several hits Verticelli, Andrews, DiCiurcio (LSF); McConnell, Shapley (MO). WPAndrews. LPMcConnell. SO Andrews 10, McConnell 6.
HOLSINGERS PLUMBING 19, SHEETZ (LOGAN TWP.) 1: A number of hitsBrouse, Shields, Gority, Lechner, Farabaugh, McConnell, Hudson (HP). WP Farabaugh. LPPlummer. SOFarabaugh 1, Plummer 4 (HP).
SYLVAN VETERINARY 5, BURGMEIERS HAULING 4: A number of hitsHartman, Lightner, Gibson (SV); Gergely, Starr, Frédéric (BH). WPLightner. LP Johnson. SOLightner 6.
SUNDAY
PARK HOME 16, FIRE FIGHTERS OF PINECROFT 9: A number of hitsG. Okonak, C. Okonak, Wolf, Marasco (PH); Companion, McClellan (PF). WPRiccio. LPGonzález. SORiccio 8, González 5.
NORTH CAMBRIA 6, LS FIORE 2: HRZai. Kirsch. A number of hitsZai. Kirsch. WPZak Kirsch. LPSlowik. SOZak Kirsch 10, Slowik 7.
GREENWOOD MEADOWS 11, MASONIC LODGE 4: A number of hits C. Pike, B. Pike (GM); Cacciotti (ML). WPMiller. LPHite. SOMiller 9, Shot 3.
YELLOW SPRINGS HARDWOOD 12, BELLWOOD EAGLES 0: A number of hitsReffner, Barron (YS). WPHarper. SOHarper 4, Shanafelt 7.
THOMPSON PHARMACY 13, PLUMBING HOLSINGERS 5: HRGlasgow (TP). A number of hitsChathams, Pfeffer, McKillop, Glasgow (TP). WPGlasgow. LPMcConnell. SOGlasgow 5, McConnell 9.
SYLVAN VETERINARY 8, CRESSON LIONS / EGION 2: A number of hitsHartman, Lightner, Charlesworth (SV). WPHartman. LPDavison. SOHartman 5, Davison 8.
GALLITZIN GREMLINS 11, GREENFIELD ELECTRIC 5: Some hitsRickens, Coudriet (GG); Walter, Plume (GE). WPMallory. LPMock-Lewis. SOMallory 9, Mock-Lewis 5.
Caracciolos vs. Penn Med: (late).
Altoona wins the first match
SOMERS POINT, NJ Altoona opened the Ruth 14U Center Atlantic Regional base with a 7-0 victory over Millville on Saturday.
Braxton Zitsch and Gavin Bell led Eli Shade and Brady Steiner respectively to open the scoring in the first set. Paul Wedel and Michael Cacciotti scored points in the second on RBIs from Braydon Winters and Shade.
Steiner led Cacciotti in the fourth, and Altoona added two more in the sixth with the help of an RBI from Will Sankey.
Shade, Steiner and Connor Cobaugh mixed on a three-hit shutout.
Altoona will face Bridgewater in the semifinals at 10 a.m. right now.
SCORING PER HANDLE
Millville 000 000 00 3 1
Altoona 220 102 X7 10 4
A number of hits Steiner 2, Bell 2, Wedel 2 (A). WPShade. LPMulharan. SOShade 4, Steiner 2, Cobaugh 1 (A).
Cumming wins two
Cumming Motors improved to 16-4 in the Altoona Larger Metropolis Baseball League, beating Furrer / Star Beverage, 7-1, and Medication Shoppe, 12-2, in Juniata on Sunday.
Jake Hillard made two runs towards Furrer, then hit in three, as did Hunter Klotz and Drew Weglarz, towards Medication Shoppe. Weglarz and Kevin Lehner scored in the second game.
FIRST GAME
FURRER / STAR BEVERAGE (1): Carrieri 3b 300, McCall lf 400, Pleva ss 312, Berkheimer cf 300, M. Folcarelli 2b 302, N. Folcarelli p 301, Yasulitis c 300, Charleton rf 300, Abraham 1b 100, Georgiana 1b 200. Totals 28-1-5.
CUMMING MOTORS (7): Hillard lf 411, Klotz c 411, Gearhart 1b 301, Burd dh-p 301, Smith p 000, Lehner rf 311, Parks 3b 222, Weglarz cf 110, Turiano ss 200, Sinisi ss 101, Hlivia 2b 110, McCombie p 000. Totals 24-7-8.
SCORING PER HANDLE
Fur / Star 000 001 01 5 0
Cumming Engines 110 023 X7 8 2
2BParcs, Klotz, Burd. HRHillard. RBIN. Folcarelli, Hillard 2, Sinisi 2, Burd, Parcs, Turiano. WPMcCombie. LPN. Folcarelli. SOMcCombie 7, Burd 1, Smith 3, N. Folcarelli 3. BBMcCombie 1, N. Folcarelli 4.
Data: Furrer / Star Beverage (2-21); Cumming Engines (15-4).
SECOND PART
MEDICINE SHOPPE (2): Hunter 3b-p 201, McDonald 1b 301, Sinisi ss 301, Shaffer rf 300, Scalice c 300, Kuhns p-2b 200, McGeary 2b-3b 212, Promote cf 211, Kennedy lf 200. Totals 22 -2-6.
CUMMING MOTORS (12): Hillard lf 231, Klotz 1b-c 302, Gearhart dh-1b 312, Burd c-dh 200, Margroum dh 100, Lehner rf 323, Parks 3b 312, Weglarz cf 322, Turiano ss 311, Hlivia 2b 221, Maynard p 000, Meetings p 000. Totals 12/25-14.
SCORING PER HANDLE
Drug store 020 00X X 2 6 2
Cumming 325 02X X12 14 1 Engines
2BHunter, McGeary, Parks, Lehner, Gearhart, Klotz. 3BHlivia. HRLehner, Weglarz. RBIHunter, Promote, Hillard 3, Klotz 3, Weglarz 3, Lehner 2. WPMaynard. LP Kuhns. SOMaynard 7, Meetings 1, Kuhns 2, Hunter 1. BBMaynard 1, Kuhns 1.
Data: Drug store (8-14); Cumming Engines (16-4).
