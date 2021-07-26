Entertainment
Actor Tay Ping Hui clarifies he said he had Chinese privilege during dialogue, Singapore News & Top Stories
SINGAPORE – Actor Tay Ping Hui clarified his stance on the concept of Chinese privilege on Monday (July 26th), saying he grew up experiencing it in the years before he entered college.
“I was suffering from an illness known as ‘Chinese privilege’,” he said. “When I say Chinese privilege, I don’t mean that I thought I should have some kind of special privilege, nor that the Chinese race was superior in any way.
“It was more of a feeling that I didn’t need to understand other races’ perspectives, their beliefs and their culture.”
It came after a Straits Times article over the weekend, on comments he made during a race dialogue hosted by the government’s Reach Feedback Unit and Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.
ST had reported, based on an English interpretation of Mr. Tay’s remarks into Mandarin, that he grew up with a majority blind spot instead of Chinese privilege.
This drew attention on social media platforms, with Twitter users claiming that the two terms were essentially the same or could be experienced at the same time, although on Reddit a top notch commentary stated that Mr. Tay had “hit the nail on the head.”
On Monday, Mr. Tay provided an English version of his speech during the dialogue, in which he explained that he had grown up in a very “Chinese” environment. This included speaking Mandarin at home, attending a Special Assistance Program (SAP) school, studying Chinese literature, and having more than 90 percent of friends of Chinese origin.
“I was very comfortable with most of the things that were based on China and so I never really felt the need to know more about other races and cultures,” he said. . “It was only when I went to college (junior), to the military, then to university; I had the opportunity to meet and interact with friends from other races, countries. .. to a realization that there was so much that I didn’t know. “
He acknowledged that it was a Chinese privilege.
“There is a term that is also used these days, which is called ‘majority blind spot’, or some kind of racial blind spot,” Tay added.
“I had that blind spot too, until I had to travel after I graduated from college. I was in Australia and the United States, where I experienced pretty intense racial discrimination. I was told about derogatory racist names and it made me realize even more what it was like when I was no longer the majority. “
This experience, he said, really made him realize what it was like to be in the minority where others didn’t see the need to understand their point of view.
“I think there might be many within the Chinese community who still don’t see the need to understand the history, traditions, and perspectives of other races and cultures. They might think it isn’t. important, but it is, ”Tay said. . “Because only when we open our minds to actively seek to understand the views of others, can we have constructive discussions.
“Whether they are Chinese, Malaysian, Indian or otherwise, this is an important step that we must take to understand that the things we have come to believe, what we think, are not always the given truth. ‘hope today that this is what the Chinese community can do for our society. “
