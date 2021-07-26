Ryan Dorsey looks back on a year since Naya Rivera’s funeral | Entertainment

Ryan Dorsey always has it “difficult” to look at photos of Naya Rivera.

The 38-year-old actor paid tribute to his ex-wife – who accidentally drowned while sailing with his five-year-old son Josey in July last year – on the anniversary of his funeral on Saturday (7/24/21) and explained that he hopes to get stronger over time so he can share more memories with their baby boy.

He wrote: “July will probably always be a strange and difficult month in the years which will hopefully be plentiful in the future, always difficult to see pictures, I still haven’t been able to read or watch anything. either over the years, the strength will be on my side as I will share the memories with the brightest star of your legacy left on this earth, our beautiful son, Josey. “

Ryan began his article by reflecting on how Josey has “grown” over the past year and praised the youngster for being a “strong and resilient child”.

He wrote: “Today, a year ago, we put you to rest. I still can’t believe it. The year has gone by so quickly that it doesn’t seem like it has passed at all. Our boy has grown so much.

“He’s such an explorer, so curious. He’s sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room. He’s an intuitive soul to say the least. To know him is to love him, all who have him. meet are always smiling.

“He’s fine. He’s a strong, resilient child.

“She misses you but knows hell will see you again, and the invisible string is something that has helped us during this ever-changing transition of your time with us on earth that has been unfairly and for good reason never understand too much. early (sic) “

The heartfelt message was accompanied by a black and white photo of Josey giving the camera a thumbs up, which was encrusted with small images of the “Glee” actress kissing her like a toddler, and Ryan explained the meaning of the image he had chosen.

He wrote: “The thumbs were just a real thing. I remember the first time he did it to you. In jujitsu you gave him a thumbs up and he returned the gesture, c ‘was so sweet. Maybe it’s silly and doesn’t make sense to be doing that on IG and putting that out there, but so is everything. So there you go (sic) “

“Fly high, rest in peace, knowing that he is doing [thumbs up emoji] Okhes being well behaved, and he has a lot of family and people around him who love him, and you. [heart emojis] (sic) “

Ryan closed his post by sending love to others in similar situations.

He concluded: “For anyone who has been through similar events of loss, you know that there aren’t really any words that make it better, we know some days are better than others, but we know. that our hearts and our energy are with you. We keep going, because that’s all we can do while being as strong as we can be. [prayer and heart emojis] (sic) “