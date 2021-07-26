Celebrating four of the greatest Bollywood actors of all time





Bollywood cinema is worshiped around the world. He didn’t just captivate audiences in India. As a result, the Indian Hindi language film industry has entertained millions of people around the world over the years. From memorable songs by Arijit Singh to some extremely talented Indian directors, the production value offered is of the highest level. The same goes for acting. Bollywood actors have always attracted huge fans. When assessing the various talents that have emerged from Bollywood in the history of the genre, the acting and range of films they have been in have resulted in many masterpieces over the years. Indian cinema has an extremely rich history and the actors of most successful films have left a lasting impression on audiences, both through their talent and the captivating films which they help to elevate to another level. With a number of Bollywood actors recording huge success in a number of memorable outings throughout Bollywood history, here is a look back at four male actors who will never be forgotten. Govinda < class=""> Govinda Acting in over 120 films, Govinda is an instantly recognizable face of Indian cinema. Blockbuster releases starring the comedy actor include DariyaDil, Swarg, and Hum, but in truth the list could go much longer. One of the most successful actors of his generation and a truly gifted dancer, Govinda also performed alongside many greats during his time. If you are a fan of Bollywood cinema, you have certainly seen a movie starring Govinda. He definitely made you laugh along the way too. Amitabh Bachchan < class=""> Amitabh Bachchan Known for his deep baritone voice, Amitabh Bachchans’ journey into the Bollywood scene is quite remarkable. After many trials and tribulations as he tried to forge a career in the industry, Amitabh Bachchan finally got his Bollywood hiatus after an introductory letter from the then Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi. Since then, after a few failed outings, he has starred in some of the biggest and best Bollywood films ever made, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baghban and Khakee. His son, Abhishek, was clearly inspired along the way after becoming an actor himself. Kamal Haasan < class=""> Kamaal Haasan After appearing in nearly 220 films in the main Indian languages ​​(Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi), Kamal Haasan is a highly regarded actor in the Bollywood genre. Just like a poker player play live casino poker in india can mix up their tactics every now and then, as can Kamal Haasan on his road to stardom. He is known to have a keen interest in all aspects of cinema which is why he has featured in such a variety of films. From Rajapaarvai and Apoorva Sahotharargal to Hey Ram and Panchatanthiram, Haasan is a master at his craft. He has also written a number of iconic films and created a wide range of Tamil fiction and non-fiction. Om Puri < class=""> Om Puri An Indian actor who has appeared in both traditional Indian films and artistic releases, Om Puri has even dabbled in a few American and British releases. The British film, East is East, where he played a first generation Pakistani immigrant to the north of England, was a particular success as it captivated foreign audiences in what is a powerful film. He has also played lead roles in BhavniBhavai, Sadgati, Mirch Masala, Dharavi and Aakrosh, alongside many other films. Special mention should also go to Shah Rukh Khan, Raj kapoor, Nana Patekar, Amrish Puri, To take, Manoj Bajpayee, Guru Dutt, and Dilip Kumar. Related

