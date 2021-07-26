What you need to know before you go





WAUSAU After a year without carnivals, crowds and fried cheese curds, the Wisconsin Valley Fairis is bringing its community events and carnival pillars back to Wausau from August 3-8. The exhibition grounds are located inside Marathon Park at 1201 Stewart Ave. Daily admission is $ 6 before noon and $ 9 after. If you come back several times during the week, you might want to pick up a season pass, which costs $ 22 online and $ 25 at the door. Parking at the fairgrounds costs $ 6 per day or $ 18 seasonally. Parking is also available on the street around the park. Parking spaces will also be sold across Stewart Avenue at John Muir Middle School and east of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Exhibition Center in Wausau. A limited number of accessible parking spaces are available on the lot north of East Gate Hall, near Gate 3. Strollers are welcome, but pets, with the exception of show and service animals, must be left at home. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair is asking everyone who is sick to stay home. It also increases sanitation procedures and encourages people to wash their hands often. The halfway carnival returns Whether your favorite ride is the Tilt-a-Whirl, Ferris Wheel, Gravitron or whatever, you’ll be lucky enough to find them at the show this year. Carnival begins at 5 p.m. on August 3. From August 4 to 6, the rides open at 1 p.m. and from August 7 to 8, the rides open at noon. Tickets for the rides cost $ 2 each, and most rides will require more than one ticket. Bracelets are good for a day of unlimited rides August 4-8. They cost $ 25 up front at the fairground office or Jerry’s County Market, 220 S. 18th Ave., Wausau, and $ 30 at the door. Jams in the gallery From August 3 to 6, the grandstand will host live music every evening. Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, a pop group with a three-piece brass section, will begin playing at 7 p.m. on August 3. Roots & Boots, a collaboration between country songwriters Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on August 4. Randy Houser, a country singer famous for songs like “Boots On”, “How Country Feels” and “Runnin ‘Outta Moonlight”, will take the stage at 7:30 pm on August 5th. Ezra Ray Hart with Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath and Tonic’s Emerson Hart will perform at 7:30 p.m. on August 6. The concerts are free with entry to the fair. Reserved seats, which guarantee one of the first row seats in the grandstand, cost an additional $ 25 in advance or $ 30 at the door. Animal breeds and learning spaces There is also plenty to do if you are just at the fair for the day. Don’t miss the duck, pig and goat race, which takes place behind the food court every two hours on fair afternoon. Races start at 1 p.m. August 3-7 and the last race of the day is August 3-6 at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m. on August 7. Fair administrator Jodi Langenhahn said families have fun seeing the animals, which usually wear costumes. “If you haven’t seen them, you have to go,” she said. In the past, families have also flocked to the Ag Adventure tent, hosted by the Marathon County Partnership for Progressive Agriculture. Visitors can learn more about agriculture through activities, product samples and interactive exhibits. The County Future Farmers of America Marathon and 4-H Club, along with other community members, will also be showcasing their animals and projects in the tents and exhibit buildings near Gate 3. Rodeos and rides Two of the Wisconsin Valley Fair’s most popular events are a mix of the old and the new. The rodeo was added to the grandstand lineup in 2019 and will be back this year at 7 p.m. August 7. The event is free with general admission, but if you want to see the action up close, reserved seats are $ 10 per ticket. The demolition derby, which has delighted audiences for years, will return at 5 p.m. on August 8 in the grandstand. General admission is $ 5 for adults and $ 2 for children aged 4 to 10. You can buy your ticket for the demo derby at the fair office all week, especially if you want to skip the lines on Sunday afternoon, the stands fill up quickly. A full schedule, a map of the exhibition center, reserved seats and season pass tickets are available on wisconsinvalleyfair.com. You can also find out more by calling 715-261-1539 or checking the show’s Facebook page. FOLLOWING:“Cheese brings people together”: inside Wausau’s specialty cheese dairy, The Milk Merchant FOLLOWING:YEAH BEER! How a modern family mixes the bar and the dining scene in Wausau

