The actor’s before-after photo of the lockdown is proof why you need to train even at home





Bombay: Getting in good shape is no easy task. Even if you are in good shape, it takes a lot of routine work to maintain the same shape. While gyms have been closed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, fitness has also been challenged. TV actor and host Karan Wahi also went through the same thing.Also Read – Karan Wahi Receives Hate Messages and Death Threats for His Message on Naga Babas in Kumbh Mela Amid COVID-19 Crisis Karan Wahi took to social media to share three of his shirtless photos. All three photos show her physical transformation over the past few months. While the first image was clicked before containment, the second was clicked during the containment period. The third photo is the last. While in the first image Karan can be seen showing off his abs and fitness, the second image showed Karan with a belly. The third photo shows how Karan is training again and trying to get his abs back. “How I started the lockdown. Where I got into the lockdown. Where I am today. #Phew #mainwapasaaunga Ps- for those who think abs humesha rehte hai. That’s a myth,” Karan wrote. Also Read – Actor Karan Wahi Talks About New Season Of His Bigg Buzz Show Fans and friends were quick to comment on Karan’s post. As Anita Hassanandani dropped a fiery emojo, Jay Bhanushali wrote: “Nahhhiiiii yeh nahi ho sakta… ..😂😂😂.” Even actor Arjit Taneja wrote: “Ab sabko yakeen ho jaayega ki karan wahi ke bhi abs jaate hain.” “You’ll be going from 3rd frame to 1st frame in no time,” actor Ravi Dubey said. Also Read – Happy Birthday Karan Wahi: From Remix, Hate Story 4 To Sacred Games, Here’s How The Actor Made Hearts Melt With His Charming Look Check out Karan Wahi’s post here: Earlier this month, Karan shared a photo of himself that shows he’s working hard to get back in shape. Does it motivate you to train even at home?

