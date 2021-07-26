WTN radio host Phil Valentine knows he’s ‘very sick’ with COVID-19





He sings now to try to save his life. Phil Valentine, 62, an outspoken vaccine skeptic and radio host at WTN-FM in Nashville, remained in critical condition on Sunday after nearly two weeks in hospital battling COVID-19. ” He regrets ” :A radio host who doubted vaccines hospitalized with COVID, according to his family He was injected with remdesivir and was “lying down” (rolled over on his stomach so that the fluid could not get to a place in his lungs). Doctors suggested another last-resort effort. “They told him to sing,” said his brother Mark Valentine. “He was singing in the intensive care unit at the top of his lungs.” He sang “My Way”, the song made famous by Frank Sinatra and featuring the lines “And now the end is near …” and “Regrets, I’ve had a few …” Singing, they said, can help his lungs clear. So far, this is not the case. He hasn’t shown any improvement or decline in recent days, his brother said. Phil Valentine receives oxygen treatment, but has not been placed on a ventilator. “He’s positive and he’s scared,” said Mark Valentine. “He knows he’s very, very sick. On June 24, approximately three weeks before his hospitalization, he wrote this on facebook: “Common sense has told us that if you weren’t at risk for COVID, you shouldn’t get the vaccine.” If he ever gets the chance to remake his radio show, his message will be different, his brother said. “When he gets a chance to tell the world, his message will be, get vaccinated, period,” said Mark Valentine. When his brother fell ill, Mark Valentine let go of his own skepticism and got the vaccine. “I got it right away,” said Mark Valentine. “There has been a change for me.” Their older brother Steve, however, was not vaccinated. “He’s in the decision-making process,” Mark Valentine said. Until two weeks ago, Phil Valentine was “as healthy as a horse” and “a very health conscious guy,” his brother said. “Now he regrets that he was not more adamant about getting the vaccine. Look at the dadgum data.” Susan Valentine, Phil’s wife, was by his side in the hospital for 14 hours in full protective gear. “She is watching her husband fight for his life,” said Mark Valentine. “She is an incredible woman, an incredible example of courage and love.” The Valentine family is always on the alert. “We didn’t breathe a sigh of relief,” said Mark Valentine. “He didn’t turn the corner.” Phil Valentine is alert and he receives reports from his wife on all the wishes and prayers posted on social media. “It touches his heart when he hears about the outpouring of support,” his brother said. Phil and Susan Valentine have three sons Carr, 28, Campbell, 26, and Douglas, 22, said Mark Valentine. Mark Valentine said he wished the vaccination process had not been politicized. “If Trump had been elected, the Biden people would not have received the vaccine,” he said. “The information has been everywhere.” The Valentine family is from Nashville, North Carolina or “the original Nashville,” said Mark Valentine. “We have everything Nashville does except music.” Contact Keith Sharon at 615-406-1594 or [email protected] or on Twitter @KeithSharonTN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/2021/07/25/wtn-radio-host-phil-valentine-knows-he-very-sick-covid-19/8086143002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos