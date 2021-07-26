HKTDC Twin Jewelery Events Opens in Hong Kong | Company





HONG KONG – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 26, 2021– the HKTDCHong Kong International Jewelry Fair and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gemstones and Pearls Exhibition, opened on July 25 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC) and will run until July 29. The twin shows are the first two physical shows organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), since the start of the pandemic and are taking place for the first time in a hybrid format, with physical and online exhibitions. The online show will run through August 5 to help jewelers around the world seize business opportunities as the pandemic continues. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210725005042/en/ The HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewelery Show and the HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will take place July 25-29, 2021 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC) , helping jewelers seize business opportunities as the pandemic continues. (Photo: Business Wire) The physical fairs have attracted nearly 440 exhibitors and are open to the jewelry-loving public for the first time. Exhibitors come from Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Switzerland and the United States. Some of the foreign exhibitors also join the online exhibition. In addition to local commercial buyers, the HKTDC has mobilized its 50 global offices to invite overseas buyers to participate in fairs and do business through video conferencing. Deputy Executive Director of HKTDC Benjamin Chau Said: Twin HKTDC Jewelry Shows provide a unique marketing and sourcing platform to showcase the newest and finest jewelry items as well as raw materials, helping Hong Kong to maintain its position as a hub trade and supply for this important sector. We are pleased to see that the jewelry export and retail markets have recovered, and we hope that our shows can help industry players meet the challenges of today. Numerous seminars are organized during the twin exhibitions, helping to broaden the horizons of players in the jewelry industry. Speakers include representatives from De Beers, Chan Tai Fook, the Gemological Association of Hong Kong and more. There are also expert talks specifically aimed at jewelry-loving visitors. They include a representative of the LECOLE jewelry college sharing on the art and science of rubies; representatives from the Diamond Federation of Hong Kong and the Jade Manufacturers Association discussing how to appreciate rare colored diamonds; and a representative from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) presenting their pearl evaluation methods. Websites Hong Kong International Jewelry Fair: hkjewelleryshow.hktdc.com Hong Kong International Diamond, Gemstones and Pearls Exhibition: hkdgp.hktdc.com View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210725005042/en/ CONTACT: media inquiries Please contact the HKTDC Exhibitions Department: Sum Luk Phone. : (852) 2240 4048 Email: [email protected] KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC HONG KONG INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL FASHION LUXURY RETAIL SPECIALTY SOURCE: Hong Kong Trade Development Council Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/26/2021 02:52 / DISC: 07/26/2021 02:52 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210725005042/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.galvnews.com/news_ap/business/article_5899aa72-b97f-5a3b-a288-5358e8d6cf21.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos