AMoA looking for submissions for the next biennial exhibition





In past years, the biennial exhibition at the Amarillo Art Museum has focused on various artistic mediums, including printmaking, drawing and glass. However, this year’s biennial is not centered around a specific medium, but a specific topic. Officials at the Amarillo Art Museum are looking for artists to participate in the Biennale-600, which focuses on justice, equality, race and identity. Like other biennial exhibitions, this year will focus on a collection of artwork from various mediums by artists 18 and older, who live within a 600 mile radius of Amarillo. The works in the exhibition, as well as various prizes, will be selected by Leslie Moody Castro, juror of the biennial. The purpose of the artwork is any work that speaks to and informs conversations about race, identity, social justice, social change and / or social inequality in any form, ”according to the AMoA website. Alex Gregory, curator of arts at the Amarillo Art Museum, said the idea of ​​focusing this exhibit on social equality and justice came as events concerning race were unfolding over the past year. The exhibit has the potential to shine a light on diverse perspectives on this topic and start conversations about justice, equality, race and identity, Gregory said. I think artists are responsible, in large part, for the interpretation of our culture, of course. They run everything that happens these days through their own interpretation, their own history and current ideas, he said. They may not be solutions to anything or they may not be designed to have some other kind of impact, but this is where other people looking at an artist’s work will come up with their own ideas. . It’s really the sharing of ideas between the artist and the person viewing the artwork that I think is a good conversation to have. As a juror for this exhibit, Castro said she believes these topics are important, especially with their prevalence in recent daily life. As a curator both professionally and personally, this is a topic that is really important to me and something that I constantly address in my work in various ways, she said. I am also brunette and Mexican-American. I live in Mexico City and Austin, Texas. I was born on the border. Half of my family is still on the Texas-Mexico border. Location and identity are always very important, not only in my practice, but for me personally. In nominations sent for the biennial so far, Gregory said there have been new media submissions, as well as works based on video and photography. He also saw some paintings and prints. Castros hopes to see a wide range of mediums, as well as a wide range of states represented. She said the Biennale will be organically shaped, depending on what is submitted. I’m always constantly surprised every time I launch these open calls which are projects based on submissions because you never know what you’re going to get, she said. I am always surprised by the quality of the work I receive. I am open to whatever we get and I am open to seeing how artists work and change their practices, evolve and become flexible in the face of different trends, subjects and mediums. The deadline to submit artwork for this exhibition is August 1, with artists being notified by August 27 if their work has been selected for the exhibition. Accepted artwork must be returned to the museum by October 1 for exhibition installation to begin by October 18. The exhibition will be on view at the museum from October 22, 2021 to January 2, 2022. For more information on the exhibition and how to submit works for the exhibition, visit https://www.amoa.org.

