Like Shershaah, wish Bollywood would make more war hero movies: CDS Bipin Rawat





Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Sunday he hoped Captain Vikram Batras’ biopic Shershaah would mark the start of many such war films that would pay deserved homage to the sacrifice of Indian soldiers. General Rawat was the guest of honor at the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration, where the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah trailer was unveiled. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra as Kargil’s war hero Vikram Batra, was directed by Tamil filmmaker Vishnu Vardhan. Shershaah was co-produced by Dharma Productions by Karan Johar. “We are all here on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas 22nd birthday, to honor these 527 martyrs who have shown exemplary courage. Through their efforts, we are able to come together and celebrate in this area. “We are delighted that a film has been made on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. We would like to thank them all (the team). This is just the beginning. We hope that, like this, many more films will be shot about other war heroes, ”General Rawat said. See all photos from the Shershaah trailer launch at Kargil: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at the Shershaah trailer launch. (Photo: public relations photos)

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra with Shershaah director Vishnu Varadhan. (Photo: public relations photos)

Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother Vishal Batra was also present at the event. (Photo: public relations photos)

Karan Johar at the Kargil War Memorial. (Photo: public relations photos)

Shershaah casting and makers with the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: public relations photos)

Here is another photo from the event. (Photo: public relations photos)

This film based on the life of Vikram Batra will premiere August 12 on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: PR Photos) The CDS also said that Shershaah will tell the story of the Indian armed forces to the world, given that it premieres in 200 countries on Amazon Prime Video. “The film will be shown in 200 countries. I believe that with this everyone will know the passion of the Indian forces, the strength of our soldiers. It will be a message to all, that ‘agar aap humse takraoge toh churchur ho jaoge.’ “For this, we thank Dharma Products and all its associates. In the years to come, we want films to be made about other war heroes, not just Kargil but even the 1971 war and others. These 527 soldiers who sacrificed their lives will be happy to see how they are honored, ”he said. Kargil Diwas was housed at the National Horse Polo Ground in Dras, Kargil, where the 1999 war between India and Pakistan took place.

